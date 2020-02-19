Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the 2019/2020 half year results. The key points are:

Rental income increased to €72 million as of 31 December 2019 (+42% compared to 31 December 2018)

EPRA Earnings* of €46.6 million as of 31 December 2019, (+47% compared to 31 December 2018

Confirmed dividend forecast for the current financial year (€3.00 gross per share, an increase of 7%)

Real estate portfolio* of €2.6 billion as of 31 December 2019, an increase of more than €315 million compared to 30 June 2019 (+14%)

290 healthcare real estate sites for more than 21,000 residents in four countries: €1,050 million in Belgium (79 sites) €543 million in Germany (67 sites) €402 million in the Netherlands (53 sites) €571 million in the United Kingdom (91 sites)



Pipeline of €480 million in acquisitions, construction and renovation projects (excl. Hoivatilat)

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 21 years and occupancy rate of 100%

43.8% debt-to-assets ratio as of 31 December 2019

In January 2020, Aedifica entered the Finnish and Swedish markets through the acquisition of Hoivatilat Oy, a Finnish healthcare real estate developer and investor; on 30 January 2020, Aedifica controls approx. 98% of Hoivatilat’s shares

Attachments