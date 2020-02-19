New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Ceramic Fiber Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type, By Product Form, By End Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862164/?utm_source=GNW





Most ceramic fibers contain equal proportions of alumina and silica.Some nonoxide specialty fibers, such as silicon nitride, silicon carbide, and boron nitride, have also been produced.



The North America ceramic fiber market is accounted to US$ 333.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 682.8 Mn by 2027. The North American market for ceramic fiber is segmented on the basis of type as - Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, and others. The RCF segment in the North America ceramic fiber market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. Refractory ceramic fibers (RCFs) or aluminosilicate wool (ASW) are categorized as human-made vitreous fibers and are known for their insulating qualities. RCFs are produced when raw materials such as kaolin clay, Al2O3, SiO2, and ZrO2 are melted together, followed by the process of spinning or blowing into alumino-silicate fibers. These fibers differ from natural mineral fibers asbestos and can be converted into crystalline silica (cristobalite). RCFs are considered as amorphous fibers belonging to a class of materials termed as synthetic vitreous fibers (SVFs), also called synthetic mineral fibers (SMFs), man-made mineral fibers (MMMFs), or man-made vitreous fibers (MMVFs). Raw refractory ceramic fibers are present in white or gray color fibrous materials in the form of bulk fiber or blanket form, amongst others.



The North American market for ceramic fiber is segmented based on product form as a blanket, module, board, paper, and others.The blanket segment accounts for the largest share in the North America ceramic fiber market, while the module segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



Blankets made up of ceramic fiber are available in three standard grades, namely commercial, high-purity, and zirconia.These blankets are manufactured in varying dimensions, temperature ratings, and for different applications.



Ceramic fiber blankets offer an effective solution to a wide range of thermal management issues.Blankets find their applications in a number of industries which incorporates temperatures from 1000°F (538°C) to 2600°F (1425°C).



They are also used in petrochemical, steel, ceramic, and power generation as heat shields, seals and gaskets, pipe and ducting wrap, steam turbine insulation, pipe insulation, exhaust lining, fire protection systems amongst others.



The North American market for ceramic fiber is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry like iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others.The refining and petrochemical segment accounts for the largest share in the North America ceramic fiber market, while the iron and steel segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



Ceramic fibers possess several properties, such as lightweight, resistance to thermal shock, chemical & corrosion, low thermal conductivity, and high-temperature stability.Also, low operational costs, high reliability, and less energy requirement associated with the use of ceramic fiber in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are boosting its usage across the refining and petrochemical industry.



They are used in fluid catalytic cracking units, boilers, and fired heaters in the petroleum industry. The use of ceramic fibers in refining and petrochemical industries is becoming prominent as these fibers possess properties such as stability over high-temperature, low thermal conductivity, lightweight, thermal shock and corrosion resistance amongst others.



North America ceramic fiber market is segmented based on country as - US, Canada, and Mexico.The US has a dominating share in the North America ceramic fiber market, which is followed by Canada.



The electric power industry is the backbone of the US economic sectors.The power generation sector is an important consumer of ceramic fiber due to its wide utilization of insulation.



In commercial fire protection, ceramic fibers are used in grease-duct insulation and penetration and expansion-joint seals.Ceramic fiber products are used in refractories for high-temperature equipment that is used in ceramic production.



This equipment includes blast furnaces, hot stoves, steam boilers, cement kilns, glass tanks, and open-hearth furnaces. The wide application of ceramic fiber is boosting the demand in the US.



Some of the players present in North America ceramic fiber market are Great Lakes Textiles, HarbisonWalker International, Inc., 3M, Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Inc., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, Nutec Group, Pyrotek Inc., Rath-Group, and Unifrax LLC., amongst the others.



The overall North America ceramic fiber market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America ceramic fiber market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America ceramic fiber market.

