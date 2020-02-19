Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM), a leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) provider, announced today the establishment of its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.

With a growing customer base on the eastern seaboard, Nano Dimension will now be able to better serve its customers through its new training and demo center and will provide additive manufacturing electronic (AME) services locally from the United States.

The new headquarters will become the company’s main sales, customer support, logistic and training center. The new facility is being established for the benefit of the company's customers and prospective industry partners. Nano Dimension is also hiring additional personnel in the United States for its AME fabrication facility, producing High Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs).

“From here the company will launch our AME Service Bureau. There we shall convert digital electronic CAD/CAM files into sophisticated Hi-PEDs, ready to be installed in electronic assemblies and connected to electrical power,” said Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s newly appointed CEO. “South Florida attracts our interest as it encompasses an attractive work environment and workforce, as well as being a central point between North America, Latin America and Europe. Our technical support and application engineering teams in South Florida will supply maintenance services to our customers, which includes defense contractors as well as the aerospace industry and other government agencies.”

Starting March 19, 2020, Nano Dimension’s U.S. HQ will be located at:

6413 Congress Avenue, Suite 110, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

