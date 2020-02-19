UPPSALA, SWEDEN. LIDDS AB (publ) – The National Cancer Institute in Vilnius, Lithuania, has enrolled and dosed their first patient. The aim of the phase I dose escalation clinical trial is to assess the tolerability and safety of intratumoral injections of NanoZolid® with docetaxel, a well-established cytostatic used in the treatment of cancer with an estimated global market of over USD 1 billion.





The NZ-DTX-001 study is a multi-center study including Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, Herlev Hospital in Denmark, Kaunas University Hospital and Vilnius National Cancer Institute in Lithuania. The addition of three clinical sites is expected to result in much faster recruitment of patients.

– This project is very exciting as we hope that NanoZolid® combined with docetaxel will decrease the tumor size and improve surgery and radiation therapy outcomes. In the Phase I study, LIDDS aims to demonstrate that intratumoral injections with cytostatic drugs are safe and we expect that following this study a wide range of different indications and NanoZolid® combinations using chemotherapy drugs will emerge, says Monica Wallter, CEO.

– Our goal is to deliver drugs directly into the cancer tumor and thereby limit the severe side effects that cancer patients suffer from when receiving systemic chemotherapy treatments which affect all cells in the body including the immune system, says Monica Wallter.





NZ-DTX-001 study description:



A phase Ia/Ib, first-in-human, open label, multicenter, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of a novel NanoZolid®-docetaxel depot formulation (NZ-DTX) given as an intratumoral injection in patients with advanced solid tumors.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 08:30 CET on February 19, 2020.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachment