Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE February 19, 2020 at 9:45 EET
Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors
Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2019, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has today transferred a total of 8,723 treasury shares held by the Company to the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors as part of the annual fees of the Board of Directors.
The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved on March 28, 2019 that 50 percent of the annual fee of the Chairman and the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the Company.
After the transfer of the shares, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds 72,573 treasury shares. The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were announced in a company release on March 28, 2019.
