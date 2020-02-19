New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Bread Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type ; Nature ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862162/?utm_source=GNW

The rising use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes, and others, along with the household, has driven the growth of the market.



The North America bread market is segmented on the basis of product type as – loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others.The sandwich bread segment in the North America bread market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market.



Sandwich bread referred as sandwich loaf, is a type of bread that is prepared specially to be used for the preparation of sandwiches.Sandwich bread is made in many varieties, such as white, sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, rye, and others.



Sandwich bread is prepared to slice easily, cleanly or uniformly, and have a fine crumb, which is the soft, inner part of the bread and a light texture. Sandwich bread is designed to have a balanced proportion of crumb and crust, whereby the bread adheres and supports fillings in place and reduces drips and messiness. Some sandwich bread is intended for its use in the creation of specific types of sandwiches, such as the submarine sandwich. For barbecuing purposes, the use of high-quality white sandwich bread is suitable for toasting over a fire. Gluten-free sandwich bread is prepared using gluten-free flour, teff flour, and other ingredients.



The North America bread market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic.The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the North America bread market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



There are various preservatives that are used in conventional bread.These preservatives are generally added as shelf-life extenders for the bread.



Approximately only 12% of whole food ingredients are found in conventional bread.The nutritional values of conventional bread sum up to a small amount of approximately 28%.



These preservatives are also added to enhance the bread textures and dough conditioning.



The North America bread market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience and retail stores, online, and others.The convenience and retail stores segment accounts for the largest share in the North America bread market, while the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



Convenience stores are the stores that are located in a limited area and is small in size as compared to hypermarkets & supermarkets.The main difference between a convenience store and a hypermarket or a supermarket is that the convenience stores are open till late at night.



This adds an added bonus for the sales of a product, in this case, bread. The longer working hour’s availability of the convenience stores is beneficial for the consumers who work late and are picking up things in a hurry.



North America bread market is segmented on the basis of country as – US, Canada, and Mexico.The US has a major share in the North America bread market, which is followed by Canada.



The bread market in the US is growing at a faster pace over the past few years.High disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle, is attracting consumers to consume convenient and ready to eat food products as a part of daily diet.



However, increasing concerns for obesity in the US, especially among adults is restricting the growth of bread market in the US. Increasing consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyle has raised demand for new & innovative products such as multigrain breads and loaves offering high nutritional benefits.



Some of the players present in North America bread market are Associated British Foods plc., Cargill, Incorporated, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Aryzta AG, Fuji Baking Group, Britannia Industries, CSC Brands, L.P., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Conagra Inc., and Premier Foods Group Limited amongst the others.



The overall North America bread market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America bread market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America bread market.

