Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-hypertension - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Anti-hypertension Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Anti-hypertension market.
A detailed picture of the Anti-hypertension pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Anti-hypertension treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Anti-hypertension commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Anti-hypertension pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Anti-hypertension collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
- All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Anti-hypertension with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Anti-hypertension treatment.
- Anti-hypertension key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Anti-hypertension market.
Scope of the Report
- The Anti-hypertension report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Anti-hypertension across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Anti-hypertension therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.
- Detailed Anti-hypertension research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Anti-hypertension.
Key Questions
- What are the current options for Anti-hypertension treatment?
- How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Anti-hypertension?
- What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
- How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Anti-hypertension?
- How many Anti-hypertension emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Anti-hypertension?
- Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Anti-hypertension market?
- Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?
- What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Anti-hypertension?
- What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Anti-hypertension therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Anti-hypertension and their status?
- What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?
- What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Anti-hypertension?
- How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Anti-hypertension?
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlecfh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900