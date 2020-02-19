To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

19 February 2020





New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Capital Centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity date DK0009527533 I (RO) DKK 0.5% Annuity 01-10-2040

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Anders Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 65.

Attachment