Rovio Entertainment Corporation     Stock Exchange Release     Feb.19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name: Jenny Wolfram  
Position: Member of the Board
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200218123418_3
     
Issuer
Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: February 17, 2020
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000266804
 
Volume: (1): Volume: 255 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(2): Volume: 513 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(3): Volume: 327 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(4): Volume: 630 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.058 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,562 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
 

Aggregated transactions:  Volume: 5 800
Volume weighted average price: 4.0547 EUR

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

 