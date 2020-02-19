Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Feb.19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Jenny Wolfram Position: Member of the Board Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200218123418_3 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: February 17, 2020 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 255 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(2): Volume: 513 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(3): Volume: 327 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(4): Volume: 630 Unit price: 4.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.058 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,562 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 4.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.05 EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: 5 800 Volume weighted average price: 4.0547 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 4858985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.rovio.com