| Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Feb.19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Jenny Wolfram
|Position:
|Member of the Board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200218123418_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation
|LEI:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|February 17, 2020
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000266804
|Volume:
| (1): Volume: 255 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(2): Volume: 513 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(3): Volume: 327 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(4): Volume: 630 Unit price: 4.06 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.058 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,562 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 4.05 EUR
|
Aggregated transactions: Volume: 5 800
|Volume weighted average price:
|4.0547 EUR
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 4858985
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Espoo, FINLAND
Rovio Entertainment Corporation LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: