Company Announcement No 02/2020

 

19 February 2020 

Dear Sirs

Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting of Sydbank A/S

Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 3:00pm at Folkehjem, Haderslevvej 7, Aabenraa, Denmark.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.

Yours sincerely

 Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President

