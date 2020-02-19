Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

London Stock Exchange

Bourse de Luxembourg

Other stakeholders







Company Announcement No 02/2020







Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel: +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







19 February 2020

Dear Sirs

Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting of Sydbank A/S

Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 3:00pm at Folkehjem, Haderslevvej 7, Aabenraa, Denmark.

The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.

Yours sincerely



Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

Group Executive Vice President

Attachment