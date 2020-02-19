|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|19 February 2020
Dear Sirs
Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting of Sydbank A/S
Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 at 3:00pm at Folkehjem, Haderslevvej 7, Aabenraa, Denmark.
The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.
Yours sincerely
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President
