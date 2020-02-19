Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Films and Tapes in Healthcare and Lifestyle Markets in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the North American transparent films and tapes market. The scope of this study includes the transparent films and tapes that are used as direct wound dressings, support or substrate for other dressings, and also to hold wearable devices. The transparent films and tapes market is diverse, with segmentation based on the end-users and applications.
Transparent films and tapes are segmented by applications in the healthcare sector (including hospital and OTC wound and ostomy care applications) and in the lifestyle sector [including wearable devices (patches), veterinary care, tattoo & body art aftercare applications]. The base year for the study is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2024. Revenue is defined as manufacturers (films suppliers) revenue, which is generated by transparent films and tapes to manufacturers (both brand owners and contractors) of wound dressings and wearable device products.
Market Insights
The total transparent films and tapes in healthcare and lifestyle markets in North America generated $220.3 million in 2019 and it is likely to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% to reach $365.2 million by 2024.
The diversity of applications for transparent films and tapes in North America healthcare (OTC and hospital-based wound care and ostomy care) and lifestyle (stick-to-skin wearable devices, tattoo & body art aftercare, veterinary care) as moist wound dressings, support for other wound dressings, and also as substrate to devices will drive their demand.
The total transparent films and tapes in healthcare and lifestyle markets in North America comprise major end-use markets: healthcare market $104.5 million (47.4%) and lifestyle market $115.8 million (52.6%).
All transparent films and tapes to be placed on the skin must be clean for use. About 95.0% of film dressings are sterilized and are used for wound and ostomy care, OTC wound applications, veterinary care, and tattoo aftercare. Films and tapes for mounting wearable devices are usually not sterilized.
In the past, film dressings were classified as advanced wound dressings. However, in recent years, many suppliers have removed the films dressing from their advanced wound dressings category or business group and have transferred them into the general marketing of supplies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Value Chain and Distribution Analysis
4. Transparent Films and Tapes in Healthcare Market
5. Transparent Films and Tapes in Hospital Wound Care Segment
6. Transparent Films and Tapes in Ostomy Care Segment
7. Transparent Films and Tapes in OTC Wound Care Segment
8. Transparent Films and Tapes in Lifestyle Market
9. Transparent Films and Tapes in Stick-to-skin Wearable Devices Segment
10. Transparent Films and Tapes in Veterinary Care Segment
11. Transparent Films and Tapes in Veterinary Care Segment - End-market Competitive Structure
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
13. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9j38c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: