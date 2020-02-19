Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The condition monitoring equipment market will undergo a significant transformation over the next 5 or 7 years due to the advent of new technologies, changing requirements for connectivity and analytics features, other equipment specifications.
The condition monitoring market generated $1.92 billion in 2018. Although the revenue trajectory varies for each product segment, the global CM market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach $2.45 billion by 2023. The global condition monitoring equipment market is going through an evolutionary phase. The reboot of key oil and gas prices and key technology changes (e.g., connectivity and data analytics) have pushed the equipment vendors to rethink and reinvent.
The power generation industry, especially the wind industry, is showing tremendous potential for growth. Partnering with OEMs represents a big opportunity for CM vendors, as a significant trend over the last few years has been the pre-installation of CM systems by wind turbine OEMs.
Although established economies are expected to remain sluggish, APAC - particularly China - and LATAM, which is showing recovery after sluggish economic conditions for the last two years, are expected to hold considerable potential. The convergence of technologies across a number of different industries, including wireless communication, sensors, cloud computing, data analytics, smart factories, and smart mobility are expected to give rise to new growth opportunities.
Driven by the lack of a skilled workforce, customers are turning to their condition monitoring hardware providers for additional value-added services, as advanced analysis of data has become even more critical. There has been an increasing preference for collecting and sending data to condition monitoring equipment and for service providers that offer remote analysis of data.
The lack of interoperability among existing systems significantly increases the complexity and cost of Industrial Internet and online condition monitoring deployments. Today's operational technology systems work largely in silos. However, in the future, a fully functional digital ecosystem will require seamless data sharing between machines and other physical systems from different manufacturers.
Price cuts and near cut-throat competition have resulted in severe price pressure on CM equipment vendors. Intense price competition within the market has resulted in a reduction in overall average prices for CM equipment. Another outcome of the pricing pressure is a large number of small labs going out of business or being acquired.
Despite these trends, pockets of opportunities across the industry and increased awareness have helped the market surge ahead. This report identifies key opportunities for growth while detailing key challenges and possible threats. The forecast period is from 2019 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year.
Research Scope
This research study focuses on key product categories used in condition monitoring applications across different industries. The product categories include:
The current market size for 2018 is provided for each segment and forecast until 2023. Forecasts by end-user markets are also provided for each product category and include:
The study highlights industry challenges and growth drivers and restraints from 2019 to 2023 and analyzes the market from a geographic perspective. The regions covered in the study include:
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Condition Monitoring Equipment Market
4. Top Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Condition Monitoring Equipment Market
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Condition Monitoring Equipment Market
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
8. Vibration Condition Monitoring Equipment Segment Analysis
9. Thermography Equipment Segment Analysis
10. Lubricating Oil Analysis Equipment Segment Analysis
11. Affordable Wireless Monitoring Equipment Segment Analysis
