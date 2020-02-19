Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refractories - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Refractories market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%.



Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bricks & Shapes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$170.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$133.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Bricks & Shapes will reach a market size of US$875.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acera Technology

Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd.

HarbisonWalker International

Imerys

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Magnezit Group

MINTEQ International, Inc.

Refratechnik Group

RHI Magnesita N.V.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SEEIF Ceramic, a.s.

Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.

Vesuvius plc

Key Topics Covered



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Key Factors Determining Growth in Refractories Market

Select Key Trends in the Global Refractory Market

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Regional Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Demand

Value Sales

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global Competitor Market Shares

Refractories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Large Scale Renewable Energy Developments to Affect Refractories

Cement Industry to Provide Stable Market

Iron and Steel - the Major Demand Generator for Refractories

Refractory Usage Levels to Drop

Monolithics Expected to Outshine Bricks and Shapes

Non-Ferrous Applications to Spearhead Growth in Refractories Market

India Takes Over the Growth Mantle from China

Customization of Refractories Catches On

A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers

Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises

Technological Developments

Advancements in Material Technology

Stellar Materials' Single Formulation for Any Installation Method

Anti-Hydration MgO-CaO

Advancements in Engineering

Researchers Explore Usage of Nanomaterials in Refractory Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

(Total Companies Profiled: 105)



