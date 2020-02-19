Newark, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global low noise amplifier market is expected to grow from USD 1.17 billion in 2017 to USD 3.62 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.33% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Low noise amplifiers are mostly used in the applications such as radar and communications, present in aircraft, satellites, and ships. They are also used in the wireless infrastructure, cellular telephone, GPS, LTE, set-top boxes, wireless LAN interfaces, and biomedical devices. These amplifiers has huge demand in the various end user industries. Therefore, increasing demand from end user industries particularly telecom and consumer electronics, driving the growth of market.

Low-noise amplifier (LNA) are used to amplify signals of very low strength. This amplifying is controlled process where low frequency are amplified without adding any noise. This advantage of reduced noise has helped LNA to gain tremendous traction in smartphones industries. LNA are extensively used in applications such as ISM radios, mobile devices, GPS receivers, WLAN, and other applications.

Global low noise amplifier market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of long-term evolution (LTE) technology. In addition to this, increasing defense spending globally will lead the growth of low noise amplifier market in couple of years. The rapid development of space programs worldwide, advancement of 5G technology, commercialization of Internet of Things (IoT), and growing demand from automotive sector is expected to boost the low noise amplifier market over the forecast period. However, reduced price margin is anticipated to hinder the growth of market, over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global low noise amplifier market include Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qorvo, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Keysight Technologies, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Qotana Technologies Co.,Ltd, Microsemi Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Diodes Incorporated among others. To enhance their market position in the global low noise amplifier market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2019, Texas Instruments announced the introduction of industry’s smallest operational amplifier (op amp) and low-power comparators at 0.64 mm2, for the variety of Internet of Things (IoT), industrial applications, and personal electronics including mobile phones, wearables, optical modules, motor drives, smart grid and battery-powered systems.

In June 2019, Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions announced that Qorvo’s amplifiers are used in the control modules and telemetry tracking developed by Syrlinks for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

In April 2019, Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand, released a new line of input-protected low-noise amplifiers (LNA's) with no damage up to +30 dBm CW input power that are ideal for radar systems, wireless and satellite communications, EW applications, military/microwave radios, and test instrumentation.

In January 2018, Toshiba Corporation announced the release of new low noise amplifiers for the smartphones.

In December 2017, Keysight Technologies announced the launch of advanced low-frequency noise analyzer offers unique ability to measure and model device noise across wafers.

6–60 GHz segment held highest market share of 34.14% in 2017

Frequency segment covers <6 GHz, 6–60 GHz, and >60 GHz. 6–60 GHz segment held highest market share of 34.14% in 2017. The growing demand for wideband-intensive application and adoption of E-band has increased the market share of 6–60 GHz segment.

Silicon germanium segment dominated the global low noise amplifier market with USD 402.39 million in 2017

Material segment includes silicon, gallium arsenide, silicon germanium, and others. Silicon germanium dominated the global low noise amplifier market with USD 402.39 million in 2017 owing to its low cost feature and easy to manufacture. Silicon germanium based LNA are used in DC to 6 GHz frequency spectrum. It is emerged as an excellent option for use in cryogenic low noise amplifiers, from the last decade.

Telecom & datacom segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of 24.81% during the forecast period

Industry vertical segment is divided into consumer electronics, military & space, telecom & datacom, medical, industrial, and automotive. Telecom & datacom segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of 24.81% during the forecast period owing to increasing R&D investment, growing LTE networks, and increasing usage of smart phones.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Low Noise Amplifier Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region valued USD 375.82 million in 2017, owing to its high adoption in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, where is it mostly used in the consumer electronics. High adoption rates of smartphones, demand for high speed 4G service, and presence of mobile services consumers are some of the factors that led to the growth of low noise amplifier market in Asia Pacific region. North America is anticipated to hold the considerable market share, due to increasing adoption in automobile sector and increasing use of low noise amplifiers in space applications are creating opportunity for the growth of the market.

The global low noise amplifier market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

