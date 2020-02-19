Brighton, UK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced that PIB Group has selected Applied’s Digital Broker solution to digitally transform their employee benefits business ‘PIB Employee Benefits’. Using Applied Epic, the broker will automate internal operations through pre-built, benefits-specific workflows and sales automation, eliminating time spent on manual work. The broker will also seamlessly integrate a customer self-service portal and mobile apps to keep employees and customers connected to the policy information, documentation, and service anytime, anywhere.
“Our previous technology did not easily allow us to track sales or customer opportunities, and we managed our business through spreadsheets, creating inefficient operations,” said Paul Johnson, chief innovation officer and chief operating office, PIB Group. “The Applied Digital Broker solution will allow us to automate servicing and renewal workflows and provide us a single view of our customer to grow our book of business by more effectively identifying cross-sell and upsell opportunities.”
“Traditional benefits brokers are often challenged with inefficiencies from managing their business with spreadsheets, commonly leading to diminished customer experiences,” said Andy Fairchild, chief executive officer, Applied Systems Europe. “Using the Applied Digital Broker solution, PIB Group will enable their employee benefits team to service customer quicker with workflows specifically built to service benefits customers and gain visibility into customer relationships, driving greater value for staff and customers.”
The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.
About Applied Systems
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
About PIB Group
PIB Group is a dynamic insurance intermediary group aiming to create a leading position in the provision of specialist insurance solutions across the UK market and beyond. Launched in 2015, PIB has grown rapidly through acquisitions and by employing outstanding individuals with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the insurance market. The PIB Group offers a range of specialist teams, products and services to clients throughout the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland. For more information visit www.pibgroup.co.uk.
