2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$414.1 Billion by the year 2025, Industry Automation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industry Automation will reach a market size of US$38.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$192.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Cities: The Only Sustainable Way to Accommodate 7+
Billion People on Earth
Expanding Ecological Footprint of Humans Beyond the Earth?s
Capacity to Regenerate, Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities:
Depleting World Natural Resources of Water (As Measured by
Declining Per Capita Water Availability) and Coal (As
Measured by Proved Resources)
Recent Market Activity
Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the
Creation of Planned Urban Spaces
Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities
Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart
City Development
Developing Regions Emerge as Test Beds for Smart Cities
Initiatives
Smart Buildings & Homes to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart
Cities Market
Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs
Quick Review of Market Structure
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Cities Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
AGT International (Switzerland)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Current (USA)
Engie (France)
Ericsson (Sweden)
Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland)
Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L (Spain)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Nokia Corporation (Finland)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric SA (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Spatial Labs, Inc. (USA)
Telensa Limited (UK)
Urbiotica (Spain)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Worldsensing SL (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus onto
Smart Cities
Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives
Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities
A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities
Broadband Networks
Internet of Things (IoT)
Smart Devices
Cloud Computing
Big Data Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Facial Recognition
Geographic Information System (GIS)
IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment
Epitomized by Smart Cities
IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings
Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities
Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service
Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality
Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities
Optimizes Urban Services
Big Data Drives the Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics
Enhances Smart City Services
Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low
Bandwidth Consumption
Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions
Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives
Communication Networks Hold Significance for Smart Connected
Cities
Wi-Fi Networks Vital for Smart Cities Projects
Mesh Networks for Smart Cities
Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities
Government Policies - Critical for Fostering Smart City
Technology Developments
E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities
A Review of Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Cities Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Cities Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Industry Automation (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Industry Automation (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Power Supply (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Power Supply (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Security (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Security (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Education (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Education (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Buildings & Homes (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Buildings & Homes (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Cities Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Smart Cities Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Canadian Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Cities in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Chinese Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Cities Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Smart Cities Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Smart Cities Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Smart Cities Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 27: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 28: French Smart Cities Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 29: Smart Cities Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Smart Cities Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Italian Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Cities in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 36: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 88
