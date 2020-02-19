New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$414.1 Billion by the year 2025, Industry Automation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industry Automation will reach a market size of US$38.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$192.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

AGT International

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Current

Engie

Ericsson

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Spatial Labs, Inc.

Telensa Limited

Urbiotica

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Worldsensing SL







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Smart Cities: The Only Sustainable Way to Accommodate 7+

Billion People on Earth

Expanding Ecological Footprint of Humans Beyond the Earth?s

Capacity to Regenerate, Throws the Spotlight on Smart Cities:

Depleting World Natural Resources of Water (As Measured by

Declining Per Capita Water Availability) and Coal (As

Measured by Proved Resources)

Recent Market Activity

Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the

Creation of Planned Urban Spaces

Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities

Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart

City Development

Developing Regions Emerge as Test Beds for Smart Cities

Initiatives

Smart Buildings & Homes to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart

Cities Market

Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs

Quick Review of Market Structure

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Cities Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus onto

Smart Cities

Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives

Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities

A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities

Broadband Networks

Internet of Things (IoT)

Smart Devices

Cloud Computing

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Facial Recognition

Geographic Information System (GIS)

IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment

Epitomized by Smart Cities

IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings

Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities

Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service

Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality

Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities

Optimizes Urban Services

Big Data Drives the Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics

Enhances Smart City Services

Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low

Bandwidth Consumption

Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions

Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives

Communication Networks Hold Significance for Smart Connected

Cities

Wi-Fi Networks Vital for Smart Cities Projects

Mesh Networks for Smart Cities

Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities

Government Policies - Critical for Fostering Smart City

Technology Developments

E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities

A Review of Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Smart Cities Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Cities Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Industry Automation (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Industry Automation (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Power Supply (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Power Supply (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Security (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Security (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Education (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Education (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Buildings & Homes (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Buildings & Homes (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Cities Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Smart Cities Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Canadian Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Cities in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 21: Chinese Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Chinese Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Cities Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 23: European Smart Cities Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Smart Cities Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Smart Cities Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 27: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 28: French Smart Cities Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 29: Smart Cities Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Smart Cities Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 31: Italian Demand for Smart Cities in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Italian Smart Cities Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Cities in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Smart Cities Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 36: Rest of Europe Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Smart Cities Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smart Cities Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Rest of World Smart Cities Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 88

