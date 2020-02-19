New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Public will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$359.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$655.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Public will reach a market size of US$742.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 44.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Blockchain, The Technological Essence of Bitcoin, Emerges to
Disrupt the Digital Economy
The Promise of Decentralized Internet
Moving Beyond Bitcoin
Revolutionizing Benefits of Blockchain that Double Up as
Powerful Growth Drivers
Decentralized Database, Immutability, Encrypted Blocks and
Elimination of Intermediaries - Inimitable Benefits of
Blockchain Technology to Propel Market Growth
The Three Generations of Blockchain Technology
Recent Market Activity
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in Blockchain Technology Sphere
While Financial Services Sector Leads Blockchain Applications,
Non-Finance Sectors Look to Catch-up with Investigational
Blockchain-based Initiatives
Next-Generation Blockchain Innovations to Foster Development of
New Applications
While Finance Industry Leads, Non-Finance Sectors Present Long
-term Potential
Public Blockchain Networks Dominate Market Revenues
Global Competitor Market Shares
Blockchain Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AlphaPoint Corporation (USA)
Blockchain Global (Australia)
Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada)
BlockCypher, Inc. (USA)
Bloq (USA)
Chain, Inc. (USA)
Coinfirm Ltd. (UK)
Consensus Systems (USA)
Credits (UK)
Digital Asset Holdings, LLC (USA)
IBM (USA)
LUKKA, INC. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Monax Industries (UK)
Nasdaq (USA)
ShoCard (USA)
The Bitfury Group (USA)
The Linux Foundation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Noteworthy Trends & Issues
Widening Network of IoT Systems to Power Blockchain
Implementations
Blockchain Assumes Critical Role as a Tool for Enabling
Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked
Venture Capitalists Flock to Fund Blockchain Companies: An
Indication of the High Growth Potential of Blockchain
Technology
Blockchain-as-a Service (BaaS): Outsourcing the Implementation
and Management of Blockchain-based Platforms
Smart Contracts: Among the Most Promising Use Cases of
Distributed Ledger Technology
Emerging Trends in the Blockchain Technology Landscape
Combination of AI and Blockchain - Focus on Development
Initiatives
Blockchain Technology Emerges to Mitigate Issues Impeding
Deployment of IoT
Promising Innovations to Facilitate Further Advancements in
Blockchain Technology
Though Built Originally for Bitcoin, Innovative Applications
Set to Transform Blockchain Market
Industry-wide Collaborations: Critical for Developing Practical
Applications of Blockchain
Existing Regulatory Framework & Infrastructure Limitations
Impede Wider Adoption of Blockchain Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Blockchain Technology Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Public (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Public (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Private (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Private (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Hybrid (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Hybrid (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Financial Services (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Financial Services (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Telecom & Media (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Telecom & Media (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Blockchain Technology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Blockchain Technology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Blockchain Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Blockchain Technology Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Blockchain Technology Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Blockchain Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 30: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Blockchain Technology in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Chinese Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Blockchain Technology Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Blockchain Technology Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Blockchain Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Blockchain Technology Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 41: Blockchain Technology Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: French Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Blockchain Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 44: French Blockchain Technology Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 45: Blockchain Technology Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Blockchain Technology Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Blockchain Technology Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Blockchain Technology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Blockchain Technology Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Italian Demand for Blockchain Technology in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Italian Blockchain Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Blockchain Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Blockchain Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Blockchain Technology Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Blockchain Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Blockchain Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Blockchain Technology Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 68: Rest of World Blockchain Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: