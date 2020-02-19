Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic & Acute Pain Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chronic & Acute Pain Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic and Acute pain market.



A detailed picture of the Chronic and Acute pain pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Chronic and Acute pain treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Chronic and Acute pain commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Chronic and Acute pain pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chronic and Acute pain collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic and Acute pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Chronic and Acute pain treatment.

Chronic and Acute pain key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Chronic and Acute pain market.

Scope of the Report

The Chronic and Acute pain report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Chronic and Acute pain across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Chronic and Acute pain therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.

Detailed Chronic and Acute pain research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Chronic and Acute pain.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Chronic and Acute pain

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Chronic and Acute pain Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Chronic and Acute pain Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Chronic and Acute pain Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Chronic and Acute pain Treatment Guidelines



4. Chronic and Acute pain - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Chronic and Acute pain companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Chronic and Acute pain Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Chronic and Acute pain Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Chronic and Acute pain Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Chronic and Acute pain Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Chronic and Acute pain Discontinued Products



13. Chronic and Acute pain Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Chronic and Acute pain Key Companies



15. Chronic and Acute pain Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Chronic and Acute pain Unmet Needs



18. Chronic and Acute pain Future Perspectives



19. Chronic and Acute pain Analyst Review



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5ovn9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900