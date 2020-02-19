Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic & Acute Pain Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chronic & Acute Pain Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic and Acute pain market.
A detailed picture of the Chronic and Acute pain pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Chronic and Acute pain treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Chronic and Acute pain commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Chronic and Acute pain pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chronic and Acute pain collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Chronic and Acute pain
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Chronic and Acute pain Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Chronic and Acute pain Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Chronic and Acute pain Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Chronic and Acute pain Treatment Guidelines
4. Chronic and Acute pain - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Chronic and Acute pain companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Chronic and Acute pain Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Chronic and Acute pain Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Chronic and Acute pain Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Chronic and Acute pain Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Chronic and Acute pain Discontinued Products
13. Chronic and Acute pain Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Chronic and Acute pain Key Companies
15. Chronic and Acute pain Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Chronic and Acute pain Unmet Needs
18. Chronic and Acute pain Future Perspectives
19. Chronic and Acute pain Analyst Review
