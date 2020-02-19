New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cooling Towers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443587/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Heavy Industrial & Utility will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$46 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heavy Industrial & Utility will reach a market size of US$115 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$364.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Popular Type of Heat Exchanger, Cooling Towers Play a Key
Role in Industrial Process Heat Management
Recent Market Activity
With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of
Opportunities & Challenges for the Cooling Towers Market
Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering
Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cooling Towers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Baltimore Aircoil Company (USA)
BERG Chilling Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Bell Cooling Towers (India)
Brentwood Industries, Inc. (USA)
B&W SPIG (Italy)
Composite Cooling Solutions (USA)
Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. (USA)
Cooling Tower Systems, Inc. (USA)
Delta Cooling Towers, Inc. (USA)
Enexio (Germany)
ENGIE Refrigeration GmbH (Germany)
Evapco, Inc. (USA)
Evaptech, Inc. (USA)
HAMON SA (Belgium)
Ilmed Impianti Srl (Italy)
International Cooling Tower, Inc. (USA)
Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)
Liang Chi Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Mesan Cooling Tower Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited (India)
REYMSA COOLING TOWERS, INC. (USA)
Ryowo Holding Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Star Cooling Towers (USA)
Superchill Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Thermal Care, Inc (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Artificial Intelligence & Electronification of Controls Make a
Disruptive Impact on Cooling Tower Performance Monitoring &
Operation
As Hidden Profit Centers, Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Grow
in Prominence
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal
Measure for Cooling Towers in the Global Oil Refining Market
Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Rooftop
Packaged HVAC Cooling Towers
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in
the Energy Sector
Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Cooling
Towers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector
As the Icon of Thermal Energy Generation,Large Cooling Towers
Will Continue to Find Attractive Opportunities in Coal Fired
Power Plants
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in
the Energy Sector
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in
the Cooling Towers Market
Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the
Mining Industry, Throwing MineCooling Towers Back Into Stress
As Deep Mines Begin to Invade the Earth?s Forbidden Zone,
Efficient Mine Cooling Towers Will Grow in Prominence Over the
Long-Term Period
Evaporative Credits Offered by Utilities Strengthens the
Business Case for the Use of Cooling Towers
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to Cooling Towers Demand
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Cooling
Towers in the Food Processing Sector
Stringent Environmental Norms & Worsening Water Shortages Drive
Demand for Closed Circuit Dry Cooling Towers
Hybrid Cooling Towers Rise in Importance & Commercial Value
Technology Innovations Remain Critical to Growth
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift
Eliminators to Address Environmental Concerns
New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency
Electric Pulse Technology, an Alternative to Water Treatment
Chemicals in Cooling Towers
A Review of Innovations in Construction Materials for Cooling
Towers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cooling Towers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cooling Towers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Heavy Industrial & Utility (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Heavy Industrial & Utility (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Heavy Industrial & Utility (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Air Conditioning/HVAC (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Air Conditioning/HVAC (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Air Conditioning/HVAC (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cooling Towers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Cooling Towers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Cooling Towers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cooling Towers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 21: Canadian Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cooling
Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Japanese Cooling Towers Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cooling Towers Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cooling Towers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Cooling Towers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Cooling Towers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Cooling Towers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 32: Cooling Towers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Cooling Towers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 35: French Cooling Towers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Cooling Towers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Cooling Towers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Cooling Towers Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Cooling Towers Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Cooling Towers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Cooling Towers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 48: Spanish Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Cooling Towers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Cooling Towers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Cooling Towers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Cooling Towers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Cooling Towers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Cooling Towers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Cooling Towers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Cooling Towers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 66: Indian Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Cooling Towers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Cooling Towers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Cooling Towers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 74: Cooling Towers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Cooling Towers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Cooling Towers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Cooling Towers Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Cooling Towers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Cooling Towers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Cooling Towers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Cooling Towers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Cooling Towers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Cooling Towers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 90: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Cooling Towers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Cooling Towers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cooling
Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Iranian Cooling Towers Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Cooling Towers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cooling Towers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Cooling Towers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Cooling Towers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Cooling Towers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Cooling Towers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Cooling Towers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Cooling Towers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 114: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 69
