Pune, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dairy Alternatives Market is set to grow remarkably on account of the evolving dietary lifestyles of the masses. Additionally, people across the world are persistently following flexitarianism and veganism, which, in turn, would impact the market positively. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, and Others), Product Type (Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheeses, Yogurts, Ice Cream, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” As per the report, the Dairy Alternatives Market size is projected to reach USD 25.12 billion by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 12.07 billion in 2018.

Highlights of the Report

Analysis and forecast of the market data by utilizing coherent and statistical models.

Extensive analysis of the dairy substitutes market trends, opportunities, hindrances, growth drivers, and hindrances.

List of the most significant regions that are expected to exhibit the majority of growth in demand.

In-depth information about the key players and their business strategies to increase sales.



Request a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dairy-alternatives-market-100221





Increasing Demand for Value-added Products to Boost Growth

As compared to the traditional dairy counterparts, plant milk and milk products are anticipated to gain more popularity in the coming years owing to the surging trend of veganism. The rising inclination of people towards vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian food lifestyles would also increase the demand for dairy substitutes. Apart from that, the ever-increasing concerns regarding environmental impacts, animal welfare, and health may limit the growth of the dairy sector.

As per one of our lead analysts, “Nowadays, consumers are shifting towards value-added products that are appealing to their aesthetic and nutritional needs.” These factors, together, are likely to augment the Dairy Alternatives Market growth during the forthcoming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the Dairy Alternatives Market. They are as follows:

Blue Diamond Growers

Danone S.A.

Goya Foods, Inc.

The Whitewaves Food Company

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

SunOpta, Inc.

Organic Valley

Daiya Food, Inc.

Eden Foods, Inc.

Living Harvest Foods, Inc.

Other key market players





Get Detailed Summary of this Research Report Enable with Table of Content, Tables and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-alternatives-market-100221





Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Rising Prevalence of Obesity & Hypercholesterolemia

In terms of geography, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific had acquired a dairy alternative market revenue of USD 6,555.86 million in 2018. The region is set to dominate in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance and cow milk allergy. Also, rising cases of obesity and hypercholesterolemia, as well as concerns regarding calories, are making the consumers shift towards vegan diets at a fast pace. Hence, they are opting for cow milk alternatives more in this region. In the emerging economies, dairy alternatives are posing as cost-effective substitutes. Lastly, the young populaces are likely to demand for the substitutes more as these products are eco-friendly and sustainable.

Key Players Aim to Broaden Product Portfolio by Launching Novel Products

Major players present in the market are focusing on launching innovative products to enhance product portfolio and upsurge sales worldwide. Industry giants, such as Nestle, Perfect Day, and Starbucks, are either unveiling their products in the market or are planning to launch them soon to hold the maximum dairy alternative market share. Below are a few of the key industry developments:

January 2020 : Nestle S.A., Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, unveiled ‘GoodNes,’ it’s latest chocolate oat milk. It the company’s first non-dairy product line. GoodNes contains 40% less sugar, unlike the regular chocolate almond milk. It is made with non-G.M.O. ingredients and is also is gluten-free and dairy-free.

: Nestle S.A., Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate corporation, unveiled ‘GoodNes,’ it’s latest chocolate oat milk. It the company’s first non-dairy product line. GoodNes contains 40% less sugar, unlike the regular chocolate almond milk. It is made with non-G.M.O. ingredients and is also is gluten-free and dairy-free. January 2020 : Starbucks, an American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, declared its plan to launch two new dairy-free drinks to its Canadian and U.S. menus. It would also sell oat milk regionally. Oat milk will be available in around 1,300 cafes in the Midwest, including locations in Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois.

: Starbucks, an American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, declared its plan to launch two new dairy-free drinks to its Canadian and U.S. menus. It would also sell oat milk regionally. Oat milk will be available in around 1,300 cafes in the Midwest, including locations in Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois. December 2019: Perfect Day, a food technology company based in California, announced that it has raised approximately USD 140 million in a Series C funding round led by Horizon Ventures and Temasek. As per the officials, this funding will be used to intensify business partnerships, broaden the company’s product portfolio, and expand its production capacity.





Order a Single User License Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100221





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Plant-based Food Products Dairy Products Production and Consumption Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Soy Almond Coconut Rice Oats Others By Product Type (Value) Non-dairy Milk Butter Cheeses Yogurts Ice Cream Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retail Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!



Get your Customized Research Report on Dairy Alternatives Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dairy-alternatives-market-100221





Have a Look Related Market Insights:

Infant Formula Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Pharmacy/ Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Probiotics Industry Share, Market Size and Global Trend By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Sorbitol Industry Share, Market Size and Global Trend By Type (Liquid/ Syrupy and Powder/ Crystal), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dehydrated Potato Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Flakes, Powder, Dices, Shreds, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Food Services and Retail Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026



Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pepper, Chili, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg and Mace, Cardamom, Cloves, and Others), Application (Meat and Poultry, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Food, Snacks and Convenience Food, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026



Meat Substitute Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy-based Ingredients, Wheat-based Ingredients, Textured Vegetable Proteins, and Other grain-based Ingredients), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Channels, and Foodservice), and Regional Forecasts 2019 - 2026



Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Real Chocolate and Compound Chocolate), By Form (Chips, Slabs, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy and Frozen Products, Beverages, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



Natural Vitamin E Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Tocopherols, and Tocotrienols), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026



Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Lycopene, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, and Others), By Application (Animal feed, Foods & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care & Cosmetic, and Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Regional Forecast 2019 - 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release on Dairy Alternatives Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dairy-alternatives-market-9594

