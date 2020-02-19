Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.2%.



Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, Mechanical Filters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$81.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Mechanical Filters will reach a market size of US$533.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$591.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Air Filters: Meeting Evolving Needs of Homes and Industries for a Hygienic and Cleaner World

Recent Market Activity

Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators

Global Market Outlook

Stable Global GDP Per Capita: Ushering an Era of Consumer Confidence & Spending

Despite Being Dominant Markets, Developed Countries Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Steady Growth Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Mechanical Air Filters: The Largest Product Category

Surging Demand for HEPA Air Filters Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Superior Functionality Drive Widespread Adoption

Demand for HEPA Filters Gain Momentum in Nuclear Power Plants

HEPA Filters: The Preferred Medium for Indoor Air Filtration for Cardiovascular Patients

Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance in Gases & Odor Filtration

Electronic Air Filters for High-End Residential & Commercial Facilities

Industrial Sector: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Air Filtration Assumes Critical Importance in Commercial Facilities

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Market for Air Filtration

nfrastructure Development and Increasing Sales of Air Conditioners Drive Demand for HVAC Air Filters

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters

Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development

Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters

Encouraging Gains in Global PMI Signals an Optimistic Outlook for Air Filtration Equipment

Rising Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food Production Boosts Market Demand

Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters

Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines

Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms

Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters

Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-Woven Fabric Media

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects

Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand

Increasing Demand for Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Bodes Well for the Market

Development of New Filter Media Continue to Spur Demand for Cartridge Air Filters

Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Air Filtration Market Worldwide

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Auto Production Hub Dominate Demand for Automotive Air Filters

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move to Developing Asian Markets

Government Initiatives on Curtailing Air Pollution Propels Demand in China

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Air Purifiers, Drives Market for Air Filters

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints

The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution

UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters

HemiPleat FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features

Capaceon and Nanoweb for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption

OptiAir and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies

Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde

Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions

Recent Noteworthy Advancements in Filter Media

NanoWave: A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass

Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development

