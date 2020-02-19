New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442655/?utm_source=GNW

7%.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports/Energy Drinks will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442655/?utm_source=GNW



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: Nutritional Intervention for

Performance Enhancement

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Focus on Health and Sports as a Vital Component of Contemporary

Wellness-Related Lifestyles of All Age Groups: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Progressive Consumers: The Window to the Future of Sports

Nutrition Foods and Drinks

Convergence of Health, Wellness, and Sustainability

Influence of Gen Z on the Marketplace

Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance

Improvement Drives Widespread Adoption by Sports Enthusiasts

Sports Nutrition Products: Important Trends Summarized

Sport Nutrition Represents a Global Phenomenon

Protein Remains the Key Ingredient

Acceptance among Mainstream Consumers

Exponential Growth of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Emerging Popularity of Non-Protein Products

Increasing Contribution of Non-Conventional Users

Women Going Places

Convenience Play a Major Role

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel

Inflow of Counterfeit Products

Ever Changing Flavor Trends

Notable Food and Nutrition Trends

Global Market Outlook

Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market

Developed Countries are Major Revenue Contributors, While

Developing Markets Drive Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Nutrition (USA)

Ajinomoto Company (Japan)

Clif Bar & Company (USA)

Coca-Cola Co. (USA)

Monster Beverage Corporation (USA)

CytoSport, Inc. (USA)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)

Optimum Nutrition Inc. (USA)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)

GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd. (UK)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

MusclePharm (USA)

Nature’s Bounty, Inc. (USA)

Nestl’e SA (Switzerland)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PepsiCo Inc. (USA)

The Quaker Oats Company, Inc. (USA)

Post Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

Rockstar Inc. (USA)

The Balance Bar Company (USA)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Vitaco Health Ltd. (Australia)

Weider Global Nutrition, LLC (USA)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Blurring of the Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard

Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth

Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages

Notable Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks for Enhanced Health

and Wellness

Coconut Water

Baobab Fruit

Beetroot

Milk

Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack and a Refreshing

Beverage Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging

Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Protein Trend Moves from Niche to Mainstream

Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth

Increasing Number of Health Clubs, Fitness Centers, and

Recreational Outfits Sustain Dominance of Sports and Energy

Drinks

Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful

Sweetener Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market

Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products

Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy

Drinks Market

Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market

Strong Demand for Healthy Beverages Signal Opportunities for

Sports and Energy Drinks

Demand for Nutritional and Performance Drinks Exceeds Weight

Loss Drinks

Focus on Consumer Preferences

Key Considerations

Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing

Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and

Wearable Technology

Growing Acceptance of Health Foods & Beverages Among Women

Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient

On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars

Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars

Functional Snack Bars: Simplicity Emerges as the New Norm

PowerBar Shows the Way

Potential Substitutes: A Threat to Energy Bars?

Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an

Upward Trend

Ingredients Remain Hot Topic in Sports Nutrition Arena

Use of Natural Ingredients in Sports Drinks

Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations

Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products

Meant for Pre-Workout

Astaxanthin: A Natural and Sustainable Ingredient

Caffeine: Always Making News

Protein Blends: The Latest Fad!

Peptan® Collagen Peptide: The New Protein Ingredient Finds

Acceptance in Sport Nutrition Products

Lack of Proper Knowledge about Children’s Sports Nutrition

Needs Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Aging population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population





