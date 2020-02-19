Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer announced on 11 February 2020 where holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. notes due 2021 (ISIN: XS1490640288) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 11 February 2020.

The bank received valid tenders of EUR 360,200,000 and offers in the amount of EUR 300,000,000 were accepted with a pro rata scaling factor of 84.51927%.