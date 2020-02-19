Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Insulation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



HVAC Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%.



Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Wool will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Glass Wool will reach a market size of US$137.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$801.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd.

Fletcher Insulation Pty. Ltd.

Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E.

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (Kimmco)

L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

Owens Corning

Paroc Group Oy

PPG Industries Inc.

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



High Growth in Construction Industry and Stringent Regulations Drive Growth in the Market

Glass Wool Insulation: The Largest Market

Innovations and Advancements

Advancements in Ducting Industry

HVAC Ductwork: Energy Efficient Innovations

GatorDuct Advancing the Ductwork Industry

ULTIMATE HVAC Fire Insulation by Isover

Doby's Aeroseal Ductwork Sealing

Lasting Insulated HVAC Ducts from BIG

Product Overview

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems: Key to Modern Building Environment

Types of HVAC Systems and its Functioning

HVAC: The Mechanism and Components

HVAC Insulation: Providing Sound, Fire and Thermal Protection

Insulating HVAC Duct

Insulation and Material for HVAC

Galvanized Steel

Aluminum

Polyurethane and Phenolic Panels

Fiberglass

Fabric Ducting

Flexible Ducting

The Mechanical Insulation Technology: Objectives and Goals

The Process of Duct Insulation

Global Competitor Market Shares

HVAC Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technologies Making Difference to the HVAC

Insulation Codes and Standards in the US

Duct Insulation Requirements in Commercial Buildings

The New Duct Insulation Standard, R-12

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ki0kjm

