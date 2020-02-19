New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442629/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Service will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Service will reach a market size of US$467.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

envisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH

The ExOne Company

Stratasys Ltd.

MakerBot® Industries, LLC

Solidscape, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



3D Printing: A Transformative Technology

Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Applications of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

3D Printing - A Complementary Manufacturing Solution

Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

A High Growth Market

Current and Future Analysis

Analysis by Type

Material Advancements - The Key to Success

Analysis by End-Use Sector

Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs

Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology

Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store

Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review

Consumer 3D Printing Market

A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers

Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption

Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs

What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow and Innovate

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence

Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised to Spur Demand

Hybrid Systems Come into Focus

Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor

Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth

Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing

Processes

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention

DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing

Select Open-source Hobbyist & Do-It-Yourself Systems

Declining Prices to Foster Adoption

Increasing Use of Online Service Providers

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

Creating Light & Strong Structures - Potential for Growth

3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications

3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominence in Textile and

Apparel Market

Premise of Downloading Physical Objects: Turning into Reality?

Expanding Applications of High-End 3D Printers Machines

Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity

Open Design: A Collaborative Approach to Designing

Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology

Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?

3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Managemen

3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers

Can 3D Printing Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

3DP Systems Pricing

Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint

Multi-Materials Limitations

High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle

Product Quality Concerns

Inadequate In-house Expertise

Integration to Operational Status Quo

Intelligence Property Issues

Build Envelope and Product Size

Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D

Printing Market

Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?





