LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced a new integration with IBM Security Resilient® solution, which Mimecast, through a pre-built API addon, integrates email security data into the IBM Resilient Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities. IBM Resilient technology is a leading SOAR platform for orchestrating and automating incident response processes. In conjunction with Mimecast’s already popular integration with IBM Security QRadar® SIEM, this integration is designed to offer joint customers the ability to enhance their security posture by making their security alerts instantly actionable, through intelligence and incident context, and enabling adaptive response to advanced threats.



The new application is freely available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a platform where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security community will help organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fights against cybercrime.

Email continues to be one of the top attack vectors, as it’s the main communication channel used for business. Understanding this, cybercriminals are constantly adapting their tactics and techniques to bypass traditional security methods and evade detection. Mimecast for Resilient is engineered to give joint customers the ability to enhance their efficacy, enabling them to respond to security incidents much more efficiently and provide a look into the threats they are facing via email. Resilient takes threat feeds and information from the Mimecast Security Email Gateway to produce a dashboard of malicious activity approaching the organization’s security environment. Providing actionable intelligence allows organizations to help create a remediation plan before an incident occurs.

“Organizations rely on their SIEM or other logging service to provide actionable threat intelligence to help better identify and prioritize which incidents need to be addressed,” said Christina Van Houten, chief strategy officer, Mimecast. “SOAR platforms take an organization’s cyber resilience strategy to the next level by triggering a remediation process to address incoming threats or other incidents happening in their environment. Information and automation are the keys to combating sophisticated email attacks, especially as cyber attackers continue to evolve their tactics and techniques. Mimecast’s integration with IBM Security Resilient technology allows our joint customers to capitalize further on their current investments, so they can have a clear and automated plan for remediation, all in one easy-to-read dashboard.”

To learn more about how Mimecast and IBM Security work together visit the Tech-Connect Marketplace .

About Mimecast:

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast’s expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure.

