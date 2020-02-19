To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 472
February 19, 2020
ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q3, 2019/20
The Q3, 2019/20 of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the attached consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q3 (the first 9 months) of 2019/20.
For further information:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, +4522608405
Chairman of the Board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, +4540431303
Glunz & Jensen A/S
Ringsted, DENMARK
