New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, External Beam Radiation Therapy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$105.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, External Beam Radiation Therapy will reach a market size of US$526.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$951 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accuray Incorporated

BrainLab AG

Elekta AB

GE Healthcare

Hitachi America Ltd.

IBA Group

Nordion Inc.

Philips Healthcare

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical

Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Recent Market Activity

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Milestones in Evolution of Cancer Care Technologies

Bright Prospects Ahead for Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Asia-Pacific: Rapidly Evolving Regional Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radiation Therapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy - A Major Driver

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive

Environment





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Accuray Incorporated (USA)

BrainLab AG (Germany)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hitachi America, Ltd. (USA)

IBA Group (Belgium)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related

Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC) - Vital Constituent of EBRT

Forecasts Remain Robust for Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment

Shrinking Demand for Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment

Hospitals Focus on Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

for Better Outcomes

Types of IMRT

Rotational IMRT Gains Popularity

Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

4D ART - Adds New Dimension

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Gaining Ground

Demand for Oncology Information Systems (OIS) on Rise

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Treatment Planning Continues to Grow in Significance

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning

Platforms

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

Technological Innovations Focus on Improving Treatment Accuracy

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech

Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy - The Way Forward

Expanding Aging Population & Increased Risk of Cancer to Drive

Market Growth

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Shortage of Medical Professionals & Systems

Patient Comfort





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Radiation Therapy Equipment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radiation Therapy Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: External Beam Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: External Beam Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2009 to 2017

Table 6: External Beam Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Internal Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Internal Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Internal Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Systemic Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Systemic Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Systemic Radiation Therapy (Therapy Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in the United

States by Therapy Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 15: United States Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Therapy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Radiation Therapy Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 23: Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by Therapy

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radiation Therapy Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Therapy Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in France by

Therapy Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by Therapy

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Radiation Therapy

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Therapy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Russia by

Therapy Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type:

2018-2025

Table 50: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Therapy Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Therapy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radiation Therapy

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Therapy Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radiation Therapy Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by

Therapy Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type:

2018-2025

Table 77: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Brazil by

Therapy Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Radiation Therapy Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapy

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Therapy Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Radiation Therapy Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 89: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic

Market by Therapy Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Radiation Therapy Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Therapy Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Radiation Therapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by

Therapy Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Radiation Therapy Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type:

2009-2017

Table 105: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Therapy Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Therapy Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Radiation Therapy Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type:

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Radiation Therapy Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Therapy Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Radiation Therapy Equipment Market in Africa by

Therapy Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Therapy Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 45

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001