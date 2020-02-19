Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010875677 of NOK 200,000,000.
Start date: 21 February, 2020
Maturity: 21 August, 2020
Coupon: 2,00 %
Organised by: Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Sarpsborg, 19 February 2020
Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Borregaard
Sarpsborg, NORWAY
Borregaaard_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: