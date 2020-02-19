Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010875677 of NOK 200,000,000.

Start date: 21 February, 2020

Maturity: 21 August, 2020

Coupon: 2,00 %

Organised by: Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Sarpsborg, 19 February 2020

