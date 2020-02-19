Newark, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global less lethal ammunition market is expected to grow from USD 720.5 Billion in 2017 to USD 1,243.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Non-lethal rounds are firearm bullets designed to hinder, not kill, a target. Tours rely on kinetic energy transfer and acute force shock to achieve this deficit. Rubber bullets, rubber atoms, soft polymer rounds, wax lead, plastic lead, cloth bag rounds, sponge bombs, circular air foil projectiles (kinetic and tear gas projectiles), and electric shock impact rubber bullets (such as Taser XREP rounds) conventional metal lead , And it is also pushed at a lower speed with less propulsion. Lead "bean bag" type is sometimes referred to as flexible stick rounds. Recently, high speed paintball guns are also used to launch less lethal rounds, including FN 303 launcher and Pepper Ball commercial products. There is also the concept of variable-speed weapons, for which the thrust power source has not yet been clearly identified and / or finalized. However, all of these techniques apply the same basic mechanism, which is to release a mass at a target that interacts with your movement.



Less lethal weapons are defined as any weapons or any devices that are more likely to kill a target than conventional weapons. They may have different names such as non-lethal weapons, less lethal weapons, non-lethal weapons, compliance weapons, or pain-causing weapons. Non-lethal weapons are used in cases where conventional weapons are prohibited or deadly or undesirable force is prohibited. It helps to control dangerous conditions to reduce escalation.

The global market for less lethal ammunition is expected to experience rapid growth during the projected period, given the growing differences between political parties and civil unrest, and the market demand has increased significantly. The improvement in non-lethal weapons technology makes it easy to use and reduce losses that lead to market growth. But strict environmental and government regulations may hinder market growth. However, the adoption of less lethal and environmentally friendly ammunition should drive the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key players in the less lethal ammunition market are The Safariland Group, Combined Systems, Inc., Federal Ammunition, Nonlethal Technologies, Rheinmetall AG, ST Engineering, Security Devices International, Inc., Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Less Lethal Africa, MAXAM Outdoors S.A., and Sellier & Bellot among others. To enhance their market position in the global Less Lethal Ammunition market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint venture, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership. Major firms are increasingly investing on research and development activities and development of newer products.

For example, Axon announced in February 2018 that it had received multiple orders for its TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons. The company received orders for 12,000 weapons of TASER. Multiple applications were received in the last quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

In October 2017, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. The agreement with the Defense Optics Group Corporation that deals with customers in the United Kingdom, Africa, Canada and the United States.

The rubber bullets segment held the largest market share of 28.30% in 2017

The product segment includes rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, plastic bullets, smoke munitions, flash bang rounds, paintballs and others. The rubber bullets segment estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market in 2017. Growing numbers of protests and riots across the world have stimulated various countries to adopt rubber bullets to bring situations under control.

The shotguns segment valued around USD 328.54 Billion in 2017

The weapon type segment is classified into segments such as shotguns, launchers and others. The shotguns segment is dominating the market in 2017. The less lethal rifle is made in an easily recognizable way as a less lethal option for use in crowd control or riot mode.

Law enforcement segment held the largest market share of 39.90% in 2017

The end user segment is divided into law enforcement, military, self defense and others. Law enforcement segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 287.47 Billion in 2017. The rising trend of militarization of law enforcement agencies worldwide, along with increasing incidences of political disputes and civil unrest have led to increased use of less lethal weapons.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Less Lethal Ammunition market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global less lethal ammunition market in 2017with USD 296.84 Billion whereas the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. The North America is dominating the market because of the continuous improvement of non-lethal weapons and ammunitions with the advancement in technologies. Various countries are investing in less lethal ammunition and related technologies to strengthen their arm base. The Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly. Various protests, strikes, marches, demonstrations, sit-ins, and rallies have been continuously been registered which motivate the government to keep ample amount of stock to meet out such vulnerable situations.

About the report:

The global less lethal ammunition is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

