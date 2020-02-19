Increased Operating Income by 16% in 2019

Secured $1.5 Billion in Automotive Awards in 2019, including a Record Level in Q4

2020 Guidance Established

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Product revenues of $230.4 million decreased 10.0% from $256.0 million in the 2018 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divested assets, product revenues declined 2.9% year over year

Automotive revenues, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, decreased 4.6% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32 as compared with earnings per share of $0.36 for the prior-year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding impairments and net loss on divestures, restructuring expenses, and unrealized currency loss (see table herein), was $0.65. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.50

Secured record quarterly automotive new business awards totaling approximately $560 million

Full Year Highlights

Product revenues of $971.7 million decreased 7.3% from $1,048.5 million in 2018. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divested assets, product revenues declined 1.1% year over year

Automotive revenues, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, decreased 1.9% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.13 as compared with $1.16 for the prior-year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding impairments and net loss on divestures, restructuring expenses, and unrealized currency gain (see table herein), was $2.34. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $2.12

Secured automotive new business awards totaling $1.5 billion

Repurchased $63 million of the Company’s stock

“We delivered strong financial results despite macroeconomic and automotive industry challenges and consistently outperformed light vehicle production in our key markets. In Automotive, we secured $1.5 billion of new awards from automakers around the world in 2019. In Medical, we delivered double-digit revenue growth as a result of strong demand for Blanketrol®, UV Treo and the addition of Stihler products,” said Phil Eyler, Gentherm’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we made significant progress in improving profitability through the ‘Fit-for-Growth’ program. In 2019, we increased our gross margin rate by 60 basis points and achieved a 130-basis point improvement in our Adjusted EBITDA margin rate. While we expect continued industry headwinds in 2020, the momentum in new awards, along with expanding demand for our new technologies and our continued focus on productivity, position us well to deliver significant long-term shareholder value.”

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $25.6 million, or 10.0%, as compared with the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divested assets, product revenues declined 2.9% year over year. Excluding the impact from the strike at General Motors, foreign currency translation and divested assets, product revenues increased 1.0% year over year.

Automotive revenues declined 5.8% year over year. Revenue increases in Other Automotive, Battery Thermal Management (BTM) and Automotive Cables were more than offset by revenue declines in all other product categories. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, organic Automotive revenues decreased 4.6% year over year. Excluding the impact from the strike at General Motors and foreign currency translation, automotive revenues declined 0.5% year over year. According to IHS Markit's mid-February forecast for the fourth quarter of 2019, actual light vehicle production declined by 4.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

The 53.8% revenue decline in the Industrial segment resulted from the absence of revenue in this year’s fourth quarter from the divested Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ) industrial chamber and Global Power Technologies (GPT) businesses. Gentherm Medical revenue increased 53.6% year over year, primarily as a result of strength in both new and existing products, as well as a shift in timing of equipment orders from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.

See the “Revenues by Product Category” table included below for additional detail.

Gross margin rate increased to 28.5% in the current-year period, an 80-basis point improvement over the prior-year period, primarily as a result of higher labor productivity, supplier cost reductions and Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives. These were partially offset by annual customer price reductions, decreased volume and wage inflation.

Net research and development expenses of $15.5 million in the 2019 fourth quarter decreased $1.0 million, or 6.2%. R&D expenses declined year over year, as a direct result of the Company’s focused portfolio and Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.0 million in the 2019 fourth quarter decreased $4.6 million, or 14.6%, versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline was primarily driven by the Industrial businesses and the impact of the Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by higher incentive compensation.

During the quarter, the Company recognized $1.1 million in restructuring expenses which resulted from actions associated with Fit-for-Growth initiatives, including its restructuring plan to improve manufacturing productivity. The Company has identified a total of $74 million of savings, essentially meeting its annualized target of $75 million by 2021. Total implemented actions to date are expected to deliver annualized savings of approximately $44 million.

As described more fully in the “Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million in the 2019 fourth quarter compared with $34.5 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of $0.1 million or 0.4%.

Income tax expense in the 2019 fourth quarter was $2.4 million, as compared with $6.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusting for the $5.9 million non-deductible impairment loss associated with GPT, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 13.0%. This rate differed from the Federal statutory rate of 21%, primarily due to one-time benefits from certain transactions which disproportionately benefited lower tax rate jurisdictions.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.32 compared with earnings per share of $0.36 for the prior-year period. Excluding impairments and net loss on divestures, restructuring expenses, and unrealized currency loss (see table herein), was $0.65. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.50.

Full Year Revenue and Earnings Per Share Discussion

For full-year 2019, the Company reported product revenues of $971.7 million, a 7.3% decrease over the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and divested assets, the year-over-year decline was 1.1%. Excluding the impact from the strike at General Motors, foreign currency translation and divested assets, product revenues was essentially flat year over year.

In the Automotive segment, 2019 full-year revenues were $920.2 million, a 3.9% decrease compared to the prior year. Revenue increases in BTM and Other Automotive were more than offset by revenue declines in all other product categories. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, organic Automotive revenues decreased 1.9% year over year. Excluding the impact from the strike at General Motors and foreign currency translation, automotive revenues declined 0.6% year over year. According to IHS Markit's mid-February forecast for full-year 2019, actual light vehicle production declined by 5.6% compared to of 2018.

The Company’s Industrial Segment revenues were $51.5 million, a 43.3% decrease compared to the prior year. The year over year reduction was due to the divestitures of the CSZ industrial chambers and GPT businesses during 2019, partially offset by a 22.4% increase in Gentherm Medical revenue.

Gross margin rate increased to 29.7% in 2019, a 60-basis point improvement over 2018, primarily as a result of higher labor productivity, supplier cost reductions and Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives. These were partially offset by annual customer price reductions, decreased volume and wage inflation.

Net research and development expenses of $72.5 million in 2019 decreased 9.3%. R&D expenses improved year over year, as a direct result of the Company’s focused portfolio and Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $118.7 million in 2019 decreased $18.7 million, or 13.6%, versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by the divestiture of the Industrial businesses and the impact of the Fit-for-Growth cost reduction initiatives.

As described more fully in the “Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $142.5 million in 2019 compared with $140.2 million in the prior year, an increase of $2.2 million or 1.6%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.13, as compared with $1.16 for the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding impairments and net loss on divestures, restructuring expenses, and unrealized currency gain (see table herein), was $2.34. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $2.12.

Guidance

The Company is providing the following guidance for full-year 2020, excluding divested assets:

Product revenues are expected to change between down 1% and up 3%, excluding the impact of foreign currency, with year-over-year growth gradually increasing as the year progresses

Gross margin rate between 29% and 30%

Adjusted operating expenses between 18% and 19% of product revenues

Adjusted EBITDA between 15% and 16% of product revenues

Full-year effective tax rate between 27% and 29%

Capital expenditures between $40 and $50 million

The Company plans to provide an updated longer-term outlook at an Investor event being planned for June 2020 around the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has 12,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Those risks include, but are not limited to, risks that: declines in automobile production may have an adverse impact; sales may not increase and the projected future sales volumes on which the Company manages its business may be inaccurate; new or improved competing products may be developed by competitors with greater resources; customer preferences may shift, including due to the evolving use of automobiles and technology; the Company may lose suppliers or customers; market acceptance of the Company’s existing or new products may decrease; currency exchange rates may change unfavorably; pricing pressures from customers may increase; the macroeconomic environment may present adverse conditions; new products may not be feasible; additional financing may not be available, if needed; work stoppages impacting the Company, its suppliers or customers, due to labor matters, civil or political unrest, infectious diseases and epidemics or other reasons, could harm the Company’s operations; free trade agreements may be altered or additional tariffs may be implemented; customers may not accept pass-through of tariff costs; the Company may be unable to protect its intellectual property in certain jurisdictions; there may be manufacturing or design defects or other quality issues with the Company’s products; the Company may be unable to effectively implement ongoing restructuring and other cost-savings measures or realize the full amount of estimated savings; the Company’s business may be harmed by security breaches and other disruptions to its IT systems; the Company may be unable to repurchase its shares of common stock at favorable prices or at all; the Company may not be able to comply with restrictions under the Company’s debt agreements; the Company may be unable to comply with or may incur increased costs associated with complying with domestic and international regulations, which could change in an unfavorable manner; and other adverse conditions in the industries in which the Company operates may negatively affect its results.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors”, in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, the business outlook discussed in this release does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s business and financial results.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018(1) 2019 2018(1) Product revenues $ 230,381 $ 256,015 $ 971,684 $ 1,048,505 Cost of sales 164,759 185,195 683,349 743,647 Gross margin 65,622 70,820 288,335 304,858 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 15,486 16,518 72,476 79,900 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,997 31,595 118,680 137,398 Restructuring expenses 1,110 1,874 12,919 14,772 Total operating expenses 43,593 49,987 204,075 232,070 Operating income 22,029 20,833 84,260 72,788 Interest expense, net (1,007 ) (1,281 ) (4,763 ) (4,942 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (1,156 ) (99 ) 2,326 622 Asset impairments and net loss on divestitures (6,557 ) — (22,793 ) (11,476 ) Other (loss) income (424 ) (411 ) 121 1,127 Earnings before income tax 12,885 19,042 59,151 58,119 Income tax expense 2,431 6,413 21,645 16,220 Net income $ 10,454 $ 12,629 $ 37,506 $ 41,899 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 1.13 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 1.13 $ 1.16 Weighted average number of shares – basic 32,638 34,551 33,120 35,921 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 32,812 34,743 33,298 36,177

(1) Certain reclassifications of prior year’s amounts have been made to conform with the current year’s presentation





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018(1) % Diff. 2019 2018(1) % Diff. Climate Control Seat (CCS) $ 88,431 $ 97,754 (9.5 )% $ 359,355 $ 373,945 (3.9 )% Seat Heaters 65,596 70,173 (6.5 )% 284,174 305,337 (6.9 )% Automotive Cables 21,715 21,460 1.2 % 88,031 98,931 (11.0 )% Steering Wheel Heaters 15,806 16,653 (5.1 )% 65,426 69,845 (6.3 )% Electronics 11,507 12,374 (7.0 )% 47,542 56,783 (16.3 )% Battery Thermal Management (BTM) 9,967 9,609 3.7 % 41,498 28,472 45.8 % Other Automotive 6,903 5,381 28.3 % 34,199 24,511 39.5 % Subtotal Automotive $ 219,925 $ 233,404 (5.8 )% $ 920,225 $ 957,824 (3.9 )% Medical 10,456 6,808 53.6 % 36,860 30,108 22.4 % Remote Power Generation (GPT) — 5,210 (100.0 )% 11,181 19,520 (42.7 )% Industrial Chambers — 10,593 (100.0 )% 3,418 41,053 (91.7 )% Subtotal Industrial $ 10,456 $ 22,611 (53.8 )% $ 51,459 $ 90,681 (43.3 )% Total Company $ 230,381 $ 256,015 (10.0 )% $ 971,684 $ 1,048,505 (7.3 )% Total Core Businesses (Automotive and Medical) 230,381 240,212 (4.1 )% 957,085 987,932 (3.1 )%

(1) Certain reclassifications of prior year’s amounts have been made to conform with the current year’s presentation





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 10,454 $ 12,629 $ 37,506 $ 41,899 Add Back: Income tax expense 2,431 6,413 21,645 16,220 Interest expense, net 1,007 1,281 4,763 4,942 Depreciation and amortization 10,694 11,845 43,742 50,350 Adjustments: Restructuring expenses 1,110 1,874 12,919 14,772 Asset impairments and net loss on divestitures 6,557 — 22,793 11,476 Acquisition transaction expenses (75 ) — 324 — Unrealized currency loss (gain) 2,217 488 (2,270 ) 589 CFO transition expense — — 1,065 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,395 $ 34,530 $ 142,487 $ 140,248

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings per share or Adjusted EPS, and adjusted operating expenses (as a percentage of revenue), each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings per share on a diluted basis, adjusted by gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses (as a percentage of revenue) as operating expenses adjusted by restructuring expense and other matters that the Company believes is not reflective of its ongoing capital expenditures and related tax effects. The Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this release. The Company’s Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS can be found in the supplemental materials furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K dated February 19, 2020 and also is included in the presentation entitled “Q4 2019 Gentherm Incorporated Earnings Conference Presentation,” which can be found on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com .

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and adjusted operating expenses (as a percentage of revenue) as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides these non-GAAP measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release may include estimates of future performance. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measures, due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense, and/or interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods and therefore the Company has not provided a reconciliation for such forward-looking non-GAAP measures.



GENTHERM INCORPORATED

ACQUISITION TRANSACTION EXPENSES, PURCHASE ACCOUNTING IMPACTS

AND OTHER EFFECTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Future Full Year Periods (estimated) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter Transaction related current expenses Acquisition transaction expenses $ (75 ) $ — $ 324 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Non-cash purchase accounting impacts Customer relationships amortization 1,909 2,528 7,587 10,363 6,486 5,927 5,510 20,598 Technology amortization 493 968 1,967 2,984 1,781 1,773 1,715 947 Inventory fair value adjustment 149 30 453 118 440 — — — Other effects Restructuring expenses 1,110 1,874 12,919 14,772 — — — — Asset impairments and net loss on divestitures 6,557 — 22,793 11,476 — — — — Unrealized currency loss (gain) 2,217 488 (2,270 ) 589 — — — — CFO Transition — — 1,065 — — — — — Total acquisition transaction expenses, purchase accounting impacts and other effects $ 12,360 $ 5,888 $ 44,838 $ 40,302 $ 8,707 $ 7,700 $ 7,225 $ 21,545 Tax effect of above $ (1,627 ) $ (1,112 ) $ (4,591 ) $ (5,462 ) $ (2,240 ) $ (1,968 ) $ (1,846 ) $ (5,816 ) Net income effect $ 10,733 $ 4,776 $ 40,247 $ 34,840 $ 6,467 $ 5,732 $ 5,379 $ 15,729 Earnings per share - difference Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.14 $ 1.22 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.14 $ 1.21 $ 0.96 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.50 $ 2.35 $ 2.14 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.50 $ 2.34 $ 2.12





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,443 $ 39,620 Restricted cash 2,505 — Accounts receivable, less allowance of $1,193 and $851, respectively 159,710 166,858 Inventory, net 118,479 112,535 Assets held for sale — 69,699 Other current assets 42,726 54,363 Total current assets 373,863 443,075 Property and equipment, net 160,605 171,380 Goodwill 64,572 55,311 Other intangible assets, net 49,783 56,385 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,587 — Deferred income tax assets 57,650 64,024 Other non-current assets 9,326 12,872 Total assets $ 727,386 $ 803,047 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,035 $ 93,113 Current lease liabilities 4,586 — Current maturities of long-term debt 2,500 3,413 Liabilities held for sale — 13,062 Other current liabilities 66,583 65,808 Total current liabilities 156,704 175,396 Long-term debt, less current maturities 78,124 136,477 Pension benefit obligation 8,057 7,211 Non-current lease liabilities 6,751 - Deferred income tax liabilities 1,357 1,177 Other non-current liabilities 3,743 3,087 Total liabilities 254,736 323,348 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized, 32,674,354 and 33,856,629 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 102,507 140,300 Paid-in capital 10,852 14,934 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,441 ) (39,500 ) Accumulated earnings 401,732 363,965 Total shareholders’ equity 472,650 479,699 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 727,386 $ 803,047





GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)