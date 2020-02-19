Company announcement
19 February 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 – 18 February 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]700 1,088,521
12 February 20201621,570.74254,460
13 February 20202001,578.05315,610
14 February 20201601,590.88254,541
17 February 20202501,581.56395,390
18 February 20202501,580.64395,160
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)1,722 2,703,681


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]8,600 14,899,727
12 February 20202,2001,749.063,847,932
13 February 20202,0001,744.233,488,460
14 February 20202,0001,747.253,494,500
17 February 20201,8001,751.103,151,980
18 February 20202,5001,747.264,368,150
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)19,100 33,250,749

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 1,722 A shares and 87,844 B shares corresponding to 0.41 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 – 18 February 2020 is enclosed.

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

