Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 4 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

19 February 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 – 18 February 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 700 1,088,521 12 February 2020 162 1,570.74 254,460 13 February 2020 200 1,578.05 315,610 14 February 2020 160 1,590.88 254,541 17 February 2020 250 1,581.56 395,390 18 February 2020 250 1,580.64 395,160 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 1,722 2,703,681





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 8,600 14,899,727 12 February 2020 2,200 1,749.06 3,847,932 13 February 2020 2,000 1,744.23 3,488,460 14 February 2020 2,000 1,747.25 3,494,500 17 February 2020 1,800 1,751.10 3,151,980 18 February 2020 2,500 1,747.26 4,368,150 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 19,100 33,250,749

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 1,722 A shares and 87,844 B shares corresponding to 0.41 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 – 18 February 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

