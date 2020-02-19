Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 4 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
19 February 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 – 18 February 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|700
|1,088,521
|12 February 2020
|162
|1,570.74
|254,460
|13 February 2020
|200
|1,578.05
|315,610
|14 February 2020
|160
|1,590.88
|254,541
|17 February 2020
|250
|1,581.56
|395,390
|18 February 2020
|250
|1,580.64
|395,160
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|1,722
|2,703,681
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|8,600
|14,899,727
|12 February 2020
|2,200
|1,749.06
|3,847,932
|13 February 2020
|2,000
|1,744.23
|3,488,460
|14 February 2020
|2,000
|1,747.25
|3,494,500
|17 February 2020
|1,800
|1,751.10
|3,151,980
|18 February 2020
|2,500
|1,747.26
|4,368,150
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|19,100
|33,250,749
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 1,722 A shares and 87,844 B shares corresponding to 0.41 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 – 18 February 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-04_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: