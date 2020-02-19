New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797786/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.6 Billion by the year 2025, Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$697.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$647.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Testing will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC): A Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for TIC in Aerospace & Life Sciences
Sectors
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aerospace TIC: A High Growth Segment
Aerospace Testing Constitutes a Major Revenue Generator
NDT Makes Big Gains
Inspection Remains Extremely Important for Aerospace Parts
Automated Technologies Come to Fore Offering Best-in-Class
Inspection Capabilities
Uptrend in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Sustains Momentum in
Aerospace TIC Domain
Emphasis on Traceability Amid Growing Concerns over Counterfeit
Parts Gives Impetus to Aerospace TIC
Launch of New Aerospace Testing Facilities to Augment Revenue
Expansion: A Review of Select Recently Launched Aerospace
Testing Units Worldwide
Element Materials Technology Opens New Aerospace Testing
Facility in Piedmont, South Carolina
Hexcel Launches Joint Venture Aircraft Composites Testing Lab
in Shanghai
DuPont Inaugurates New Aerospace Technology Center in Ohio with
Advanced Testing Capabilities
Honeywell Inaugurates New Aerospace Testing Laboratory in
Puerto Rico
Polonia Aero Commences Advanced Cold Flow Turbine Testing
Laboratory
Exova Commences New Flagship Aerospace Testing Laboratory in
Toulouse
Increased Spending on Commercial & Military Aircraft Creates
Robust Business Case for Aerospace TIC
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft
Type for the Years 2019 & 2029
Annual Worldwide Private Jet Deliveries for Years 2019 through
2029
Life Sciences TIC Continues to Exhibit Robust Expansion
Comprehensive Inspection Strategies Ensure Integrity and Safety
of Life Science Facilities
Regulatory Emphasis Makes Life Sciences TIC More Important Than
Ever Before
Compliance Modernization Requirements Create Robust Opportunities
Medical Device Regulations Accentuate the Demand for Life
Science TIC
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Testing (Service Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Testing (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Testing (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Inspection (Service Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Inspection (Service Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Inspection (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Certification (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Certification (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Certification (Service Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Service Types (Service Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Service Types (Service Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Aerospace (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Aerospace (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Aerospace (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Medical & Life Sciences (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Medical & Life Sciences (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Medical & Life Sciences (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in the United States by Service Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Breakdown by Service
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Review by Service
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Service Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Aerospace & Life Sciences
Testing, Inspection, and Certification: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Service Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by Service
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerospace &
Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million
by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market by Service Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Service Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Europe in US$ Million by Service Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Breakdown by Service
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in France by Service Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Market Share Analysis by Service Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective
by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: German Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Market Share Breakdown by Service Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection,
and Certification Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million
by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market by Service Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 71: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Aerospace & Life Sciences
Testing, Inspection, and Certification: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by Service
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Service Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Breakdown by Service
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Asia-Pacific by Service Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Service Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by Service
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Service Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Historic Market Review by Service
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and
Certification Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing,
Inspection, and Certification Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALS
APPLUS+ GROUP
AVOMEEN ANALYTICAL SERVICES
BUREAU VERITAS GROUP
DNV GL GROUP
ENVIGO
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
GATEWAY ANALYTICAL
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
MEDISTRI SA
MISTRAS GROUP INC
SGS SA
TUV NORD GROUP
TUV SUD AG
TÜV RHEINLAND AG
UL LLC (UNDERWRITERS LABORATORIES)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
