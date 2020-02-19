New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797786/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.6 Billion by the year 2025, Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$697.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$647.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Testing will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALS Ltd.

Applus+ Group

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bureau Veritas Group

DNV GL Group

Element Materials Technology

Element Materials Technology Group Limited

Envigo, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Gateway Analytical LLC.

Intertek Group PLC

Medistri SA

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

SGS SA

Tuv Nord Group

TUV Rheinland AG

Tuv Sud AG

UL LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC): A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for TIC in Aerospace & Life Sciences

Sectors

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace & Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and

Certification Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aerospace TIC: A High Growth Segment

Aerospace Testing Constitutes a Major Revenue Generator

NDT Makes Big Gains

Inspection Remains Extremely Important for Aerospace Parts

Automated Technologies Come to Fore Offering Best-in-Class

Inspection Capabilities

Uptrend in Aircraft Parts Manufacturing Sustains Momentum in

Aerospace TIC Domain

Emphasis on Traceability Amid Growing Concerns over Counterfeit

Parts Gives Impetus to Aerospace TIC

Launch of New Aerospace Testing Facilities to Augment Revenue

Expansion: A Review of Select Recently Launched Aerospace

Testing Units Worldwide

Element Materials Technology Opens New Aerospace Testing

Facility in Piedmont, South Carolina

Hexcel Launches Joint Venture Aircraft Composites Testing Lab

in Shanghai

DuPont Inaugurates New Aerospace Technology Center in Ohio with

Advanced Testing Capabilities

Honeywell Inaugurates New Aerospace Testing Laboratory in

Puerto Rico

Polonia Aero Commences Advanced Cold Flow Turbine Testing

Laboratory

Exova Commences New Flagship Aerospace Testing Laboratory in

Toulouse

Increased Spending on Commercial & Military Aircraft Creates

Robust Business Case for Aerospace TIC

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2019 & 2029

Annual Worldwide Private Jet Deliveries for Years 2019 through

2029

Life Sciences TIC Continues to Exhibit Robust Expansion

Comprehensive Inspection Strategies Ensure Integrity and Safety

of Life Science Facilities

Regulatory Emphasis Makes Life Sciences TIC More Important Than

Ever Before

Compliance Modernization Requirements Create Robust Opportunities

Medical Device Regulations Accentuate the Demand for Life

Science TIC





V. CURATED RESEARCH

