MONACO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.



Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net income of $12.0 million, or $0.22 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $12.8 million, or $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, which excludes from the net income a $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $17.7 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $17.4 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $48.5 million, or $0.97 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $47.0 million, or $0.94 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $1.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $190.1 million, or $5.46 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $158.7 million, or $4.56 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) an aggregate loss of $17.8 million recorded on the Company’s exchange of an aggregate of $203.5 million principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2019 in the second and third quarters of 2018, (ii) a $13.2 million write-off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the 2017 merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc, together resulting in an aggregate reduction of the Company’s net loss of $31.3 million or $0.90 per basic and diluted share.

Declaration of Dividend

On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date). As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Other Recent and Fourth Quarter Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration for voyages fixed for the Company's vessels thus far in the first quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

• For the LR2s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $25,000 per day for 70% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,300 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.



• For the LR1s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $19,000 per day for 80% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,400 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.



• For the MRs in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $22,000 per day for 60% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $2,800 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.



• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of approximately $24,000 per day for 60% of the days.

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels during the fourth quarter of 2019:

• For the LR2s in the pool: an average of $25,230 per revenue day.

• For the LR1s in the pool: an average of $17,653 per revenue day.

• For the MRs in the pool: an average of $17,429 per revenue day.

• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of $19,294 per revenue day.

In November 2019, the Company entered into an “at the market” offering program (the "ATM Program") pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. No shares have been sold under this Program through the date of this press release.





In November and December 2019, the Company executed two term loan facilities with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG and Prudential Private Capital, respectively, for approximately $99.1 million in aggregate. These facilities were partially drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on five vessels that were previously financed under the Company’s KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company's liquidity increased by approximately $31.0 million in aggregate as a result of these transactions. There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under the facility with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers.





In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from an upsized lease financing arrangement with CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited ("CSSC") to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of its vessels.





As of the date of this press release, the Company has received commitments from financial institutions for an additional eight different facilities to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on certain of the Company's vessels. These commitments are expected to increase the Company's liquidity by approximately $118.7 million, after the repayment of existing indebtedness. Subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation for these facilities, the drawdowns are expected to occur as the scrubbers are installed throughout the remainder of 2020.





In December 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2019 on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per common share.





In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Company's transaction with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. ( the "Trafigura Transaction") that was announced in September 2019. The bareboat leases have similar terms and conditions as the original leased vessels in the Trafigura Transaction.

At the Market Share Issuance Program

In November 2019, the Company entered into the ATM Program pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. As part of the ATM Program, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 7, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the “Agent”). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Agent and the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales under the Program for general corporate and working capital purposes.

No shares have been sold under the ATM Program through the date of this press release.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.7 million and $14.7 million, respectively, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,626,119 and 49,857,998, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 56,780,849 and 51,735,977, respectively, excluding the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022, and 62,009,488 and 57,656,484, respectively, under the if-converted method.

The diluted weighted average number of shares was anti-dilutive for the year ended December 31, 2019 as the Company incurred a net loss.

The weighted average number of shares under the if-converted method was anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Current Liquidity

As of February 17, 2020, the Company had $164.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 and that is in progress as of January 1, 2020:

Number of

Vessels Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment

Systems Scrubbers Aggregate

Costs

($ in millions) Aggregate

Offhire Days

in Q4 2019 Completed in fourth quarter of 2019 LR2 5 3 2 5 $21.8 216 LR1 2 — — 2 5.2 41 MR 7 7 5 7 30.8 348 Handymax 6 6 6 — 18.1 135 20 16 13 14 $75.9 740 In progress as of December 31, 2019 LR2 6 5 5 6 $29.0 382 LR1 1 — — 1 2.5 — MR 5 5 4 5 22.3 104 Handymax 1 1 1 — 2.8 27 13 11 10 12 $56.6 513

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of February 17, 2020 (1) Q1 2020 - payments made through February 17, 2020 $ 7.9 Q1 2020 - remaining payments 50.3

Q2 2020 54.8 Q3 2020 34.5 Q4 2020 14.4 FY 2021 27.0

﻿

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (2):



Q1 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 6 4 8 488 LR1 — — 4 212 MR 5 5 9 671 Handymax 1 1 — 11 Total Q1 2020 12 10 21 1,382 Q2 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 5 1 8 476 LR1 — — — 88 MR 5 5 10 484 Handymax — — — — Total Q2 2020 10 6 18 1,048 Q3 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 1 — 2 90 LR1 5 — 5 200 MR — — 7 270 Handymax — — — — Total Q3 2020 6 — 14 560 Q4 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 — — — — LR1 — — — — MR — — 4 170 Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2020 — — 4 170 FY 2021 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 12 — — 240 LR1 7 — — 140 MR — — — — Handymax — — — — Total FY 2021 19 — — 380

﻿

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized. (3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. Does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the current period. (4) Represents total estimated offhire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work during the period or that commenced work in previous periods which are scheduled for completion in the current period.

Debt



Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. dollars Outstanding

Principal as of

September 30,

2019 Drawdowns and

(repayments),

net Outstanding

Principal as of

December 31,

2019 Drawdowns and

(repayments),

net Outstanding

Principal as of

February 17,

2020 1 KEXIM Credit Facility $ 265,650 $ (66,637 ) $ 199,013 $ (3,239 ) $ 195,774 2 ABN AMRO Credit Facility 94,091 (2,139 ) 91,952 (1,602 ) 90,350 3 ING Credit Facility 134,624 (3,184 ) 131,440 (1,071 ) 130,369 4 $35.7 Million Term Loan Facility 32,426 (808 ) 31,618 (808 ) 30,810 5 2017 Credit Facility 134,817 (3,316 ) 131,501 — 131,501 6 Credit Agricole Credit Facility 92,869 (2,142 ) 90,727 — 90,727 7 ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility 46,641 (963 ) 45,678 — 45,678 8 Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility 97,338 (2,104 ) 95,234 — 95,234 9 ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility 106,200 (2,875 ) 103,325 — 103,325 10 Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility (1) — 42,150 42,150 — 42,150 11 Prudential Credit Facility (2) — 55,463 55,463 (462 ) 55,001 12 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 152,304 (2,773 ) 149,531 (1,779 ) 147,752 13 CMBFL Lease Financing 58,290 (1,227 ) 57,063 — 57,063 14 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 95,126 (1,978 ) 93,148 (1,345 ) 91,803 15 CSSC Lease Financing 233,545 (4,327 ) 229,218 (2,885 ) 226,333 16 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 90,614 (2,804 ) 87,810 (1,953 ) 85,857 17 2018 CMB Lease Financing 128,956 (2,529 ) 126,427 (2,529 ) 123,898 18 $116.0 Million Lease Financing 107,731 (1,690 ) 106,041 (1,193 ) 104,848 19 AVIC International Lease Financing 130,259 (2,948 ) 127,311 — 127,311 20 China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing 127,125 (3,375 ) 123,750 — 123,750 21 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 141,478 (3,536 ) 137,942 — 137,942 22 COSCO Lease Financing 78,375 (1,925 ) 76,450 — 76,450 23 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs 45,927 (1,735 ) 44,192 (1,206 ) 42,986 24 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax 16,621 (3,842 ) 12,779 (2,533 ) 10,246 25 IFRS 16 - Leases - acquired from Trafigura (3) 525,737 (12,733 ) 513,004 59,631 572,635 26 CSSC Scrubber Financing (4) — 10,976 10,976 (915 ) 10,061 27 2020 Senior Unsecured Notes 53,750 — 53,750 — 53,750 28 Convertible Notes due 2022 203,500 — 203,500 — 203,500 $ 3,193,994 $ (23,001 ) $ 3,170,993 $ 36,111 $ 3,207,104

﻿

(1) In December 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $43.7 million. A portion of the proceeds of this facility were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on two vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Poplar and STI Veneto). There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under this facility, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers. The loan is scheduled to be repaid in quarterly aggregate installment payments of $0.8 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25% per annum. A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of November 2024. Approximately $0.3 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. (2) In November 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Prudential Private Capital for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $55.5 million. This facility was fully drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on three vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Clapham, STI Camden and STI Acton). The loan will be repaid in monthly aggregate installment payments of $0.5 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum. A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of December 2025. Approximately $0.2 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. (3) In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $68.7 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which are being accounted for as lease liabilities under IFRS 16. (4) In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from its upsized lease financing agreement with CSSC to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of the Company’s vessels. The upsized portion of the lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.8% per annum, matures two years from the date of the drawdown and will be repaid in monthly installment payments of approximately $0.5 million in aggregate. There is currently $1.6 million available under this arrangement, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on the eighth remaining vessel under this agreement.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2019, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, lease financing arrangements, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):



In millions of U.S. dollars Q1 2020 - principal payments made through February 17, 2020 $ 32.6 Q1 2020 - remaining principal payments 49.9 Q2 2020 (1) 122.6 Q3 2020 (2) 165.7 Q4 2020 62.9 Q1 2021 273.5 Q2 2021 94.0 Q3 2021 65.7 Q4 2021 65.8 2022 and thereafter 2,307.0 $ 3,239.7





(1) Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020. (2) Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.

Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018



For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net income of $12.0 million compared to a net loss of $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

For the three months ended December 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 Vessel revenue $ 221,622 $ 167,525 Voyage expenses (2,483 ) (304 ) TCE revenue $ 219,139 $ 167,221

TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $51.9 million to $219.1 million, from $167.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase was the result of quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $19,910 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2019, from $15,008 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 reflected significant improvements in TCE revenue per day, both sequentially, and as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Supply and demand dynamics shifted favorably during the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the International Maritime Organization’s ("IMO") low sulfur emissions standards. The implementation of these standards has impacted the trade flows of both crude and refined petroleum products which, combined with favorable supply and demand dynamics, has resulted in improvements in daily spot market TCE rates across all of the Company's operating segments during the fourth quarter of 2019.



These results were mitigated by several factors including (i) higher than expected offhire days during the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of port congestion and delays at the shipyards where the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system and scrubber installations are taking place, (ii) below-market positioning voyages both to and from these shipyards as vessels deviated from their normal trading patterns, and (iii) the purchase and consumption of higher cost low sulfur fuel in anticipation of the IMO's January 1, 2020 implementation date for the Company's vessels that do not yet have scrubbers installed.



The increase in TCE revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 134.0 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from an average of 121.9 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2018, which was primarily the result of the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. This increase was offset by the redelivery of time chartered-in vessels in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.





These results were mitigated by several factors including (i) higher than expected offhire days during the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of port congestion and delays at the shipyards where the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system and scrubber installations are taking place, (ii) below-market positioning voyages both to and from these shipyards as vessels deviated from their normal trading patterns, and (iii) the purchase and consumption of higher cost low sulfur fuel in anticipation of the IMO's January 1, 2020 implementation date for the Company's vessels that do not yet have scrubbers installed. The increase in TCE revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 134.0 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2019 from an average of 121.9 operating vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2018, which was primarily the result of the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. This increase was offset by the redelivery of time chartered-in vessels in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019. Vessel operating costs for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased by $14.2 million to $85.4 million, from $71.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) that were acquired in connection with the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. Vessel operating costs per day increased to $6,928 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $6,505 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was largely due to timing, in addition to various miscellaneous repairs that were undertaken while certain vessels were drydocked for scrubber or ballast water treatment system installations during the period.





Charterhire expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $10.6 million to $0.0 million, from $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was the result of (i) a decrease in the number of time chartered-in vessels when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2018, and (ii) the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January 1, 2019. The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of 27 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2019, which operated for the entire period. The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 2.9 time chartered-in vessels and 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 27 bareboat chartered-in vessels which are being accounted for under IFRS 16 as right of use assets and related lease liabilities. Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense for these vessels as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense).





Depreciation expense - owned or finance leased vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased slightly by $1.9 million to $46.5 million, from $44.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.





Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $12.6 million. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the Company's transition to IFRS 16 - Leases on January 1, 2019. Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for the 10 vessels (seven Handymax and three MR) previously bareboat chartered-in prior to the Trafigura Transaction in September 2019. Additionally, as part of the Trafigura Transaction, the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 15 vessels (11 MR and four LR2), which are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. Additionally, in January 2020, the Company took delivery of two MRs that were previously under construction and were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is expected to be similar to the MR vessels acquired in September 2019.





General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased by $2.8 million to $15.8 million, from $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.





Financial expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $0.9 million to $47.3 million, from $48.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase of $0.8 million of capitalized interest expense during the three months ended December 31, 2019 as a result of the Company's scrubber and ballast water treatment system investments. No interest was capitalized during the three months ended December 31, 2018.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 221,622 $ 167,525 $ 704,325 $ 585,047 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (85,412 ) (71,219 ) (294,531 ) (280,460 ) Voyage expenses (2,483 ) (304 ) (6,160 ) (5,146 ) Charterhire — (10,644 ) (4,399 ) (59,632 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels (46,477 ) (44,592 ) (180,052 ) (176,723 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (12,636 ) — (26,916 ) — General and administrative expenses (15,758 ) (12,927 ) (62,295 ) (52,272 ) Merger transaction related costs — — — (272 ) Total operating expenses (162,766 ) (139,686 ) (574,353 ) (574,505 ) Operating income 58,856 27,839 129,972 10,542 Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (47,287 ) (48,156 ) (186,235 ) (186,628 ) Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes — — — (17,838 ) Financial income 756 2,908 8,182 4,458 Other expenses, net (283 ) (259 ) (409 ) (605 ) Total other expense, net (46,814 ) (45,507 ) (178,462 ) (200,613 ) Net income / (loss) $ 12,042 $ (17,668 ) $ (48,490 ) $ (190,071 ) Earnings / (Loss) per share Basic $ 0.22 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (5.46 ) Diluted $ 0.21 $ (0.38 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (5.46 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 54,626,119 46,382,795 49,857,998 34,824,311 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 56,780,849 46,382,795 49,857,998 34,824,311

﻿

(1) The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 62,009,488 and 57,656,484 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of In thousands of U.S. dollars December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,303 $ 593,652 Accounts receivable 78,174 69,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,855 15,671 Inventories 8,646 8,300 Total current assets 302,978 687,341 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 4,008,158 3,997,789 Right of use assets 697,903 — Other assets 131,139 75,210 Goodwill 11,539 11,539 Restricted cash 12,293 12,285 Total non-current assets 4,861,032 4,096,823 Total assets $ 5,164,010 $ 4,784,164 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 235,482 $ 297,934 Finance lease liability 122,229 114,429 Lease liability - IFRS 16 63,946 — Accounts payable 23,122 11,865 Accrued expenses 41,452 22,972 Total current liabilities 486,231 447,200 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 999,268 1,192,000 Finance lease liability 1,195,494 1,305,952 Lease liability - IFRS 16 506,028 — Total non-current liabilities 2,700,790 2,497,952 Total liabilities 3,187,021 2,945,152 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 646 5,776 Additional paid-in capital 2,842,446 2,648,599 Treasury shares (467,057 ) (467,056 ) Accumulated deficit (1) (399,046 ) (348,307 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,976,989 1,839,012 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,164,010 $ 4,784,164





(1) Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. IFRS 16 amended the existing accounting standards to require lessees to recognize as of January 1, 2019, on a discounted basis, the rights and obligations created by the commitment to lease assets on the balance sheet, unless the term of the lease is 12 months or less. Accordingly, the standard resulted in the recognition of right of use assets and corresponding liabilities, on the basis of the discounted remaining future minimum lease payments, relating to the existing bareboat chartered-in vessel commitments for three bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are scheduled to expire in April 2025. Upon transition, a lessee shall apply IFRS 16 to its leases either retrospectively to each prior reporting period presented (the "full retrospective approach") or retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 recognized at the date of initial application (the "modified retrospective approach"). We applied the modified retrospective approach upon transition. The impact of the application of this standard on the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 was the recognition of a $48.5 million right of use asset, a $50.7 million operating lease liability and a $2.2 million reduction in retained earnings relating to these three vessels.



Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (48,490 ) $ (190,071 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 180,052 176,723 Depreciation - right of use assets 26,916 — Amortization of restricted stock 27,421 25,547 Amortization of deferred financing fees 7,041 10,541 Write-off of deferred financing fees 1,466 13,212 Accretion of convertible notes 11,375 13,225 Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 3,615 3,779 Loss on exchange of convertible notes — 17,838 209,396 70,794 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) / decrease in inventories (346 ) 1,535 Increase in accounts receivable (8,458 ) (4,298 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,816 2,227 Increase in other assets (7,177 ) (1,226 ) Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable 4,019 (1,382 ) Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses 10,262 (9,860 ) 116 (13,004 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities 209,512 57,790 Investing activities Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction (2,998 ) (26,057 ) Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (203,975 ) (26,680 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (206,973 ) (52,737 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (343,351 ) (865,594 ) Issuance of debt 108,589 1,007,298 Debt issuance costs (5,744 ) (23,056 ) Refund of debt issuance costs due to early debt repayment — 2,826 Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (36,761 ) Increase in restricted cash (9 ) (897 ) Repayment of convertible notes (145,000 ) — Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock 50,000 337,000 Equity issuance costs (333 ) (17,073 ) Dividends paid (21,278 ) (15,127 ) Repurchase of common stock (1 ) (23,240 ) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities (393,888 ) 402,137 (Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (391,349 ) 407,190 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 593,652 186,462 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, $ 202,303 $ 593,652

As described in the preceding sections, on September 26, 2019, the Company acquired subsidiaries of Trafigura which have leasehold interests in 19 product tankers under bareboat charter agreements with subsidiaries of an international financial institution for aggregate consideration of $803 million. Of the 19 vessels, 15 (consisting of 11 MRs and four LR2s) were delivered during 2019, two were delivered in January 2020, and two MRs are currently under construction. For the delivered vessels in 2019, the Company assumed the obligations under the bareboat charter agreements of $531.5 million and issued 3,981,619 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $115.5 million. For the four vessels under construction as of September 26, 2019, the Company agreed to assume the commitments on the bareboat charter agreements of $138.9 million and issued 591,254 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $17.1 million. The obligations under the bareboat charter agreements for the undelivered vessels will be recorded upon the delivery of each vessel (the lease commencement date).

This transaction represents a significant non-cash transaction that occurred during the year ended December 31, 2019.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

December 31 For the year ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 124,399 $ 78,316 $ 363,952 $ 212,479 Average Daily Results TCE per day(2) $ 19,910 $ 15,008 $ 16,682 $ 12,782 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,928 6,505 $ 6,563 $ 6,463 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 24,987 $ 16,228 $ 20,254 $ 13,968 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 7,123 6,574 $ 6,829 $ 6,631 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 42.0 38.0 39.1 38.0 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 1.0 — 1.5 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 17,648 $ 13,548 $ 15,846 $ 10,775 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 7,570 $ 6,595 $ 6,658 $ 6,608 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — — — — MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 17,261 $ 14,412 $ 15,095 $ 12,589 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,505 $ 6,504 $ 6,312 $ 6,366 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 56.0 45.0 47.9 44.9 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 1.9 0.1 4.3 Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 19,294 $ 14,999 $ 14,575 $ 12,196 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 7,351 $ 6,331 $ 6,621 $ 6,295 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — — — 0.5 Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 Fleet data Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 124.0 109.0 113.0 108.9 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 2.9 0.1 6.3 Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 Drydock Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 75,406 $ 14,137 $ 203,975 $ 26,680





(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.





Fleet list as of February 17, 2020

Vessel Name Year

Built DWT Ice

class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned or finance

leased vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 20 STI Fontvieille 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 21 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 22 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 23 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 24 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI Benicia 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 39 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 42 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 43 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 44 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 46 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 47 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 48 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 49 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 50 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 51 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 52 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 53 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 54 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 55 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 56 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 57 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 58 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 59 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 60 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Majestic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 62 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 65 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 66 STI Master 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 69 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 70 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 71 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 72 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 73 STI Excel 2015 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 74 STI Excelsior 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 75 STI Expedite 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 76 STI Exceed 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 77 STI Executive 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 78 STI Excellence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 79 STI Experience 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 80 STI Express 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 81 STI Precision 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 82 STI Prestige 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 83 STI Pride 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 84 STI Providence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 85 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 86 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 87 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 88 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 89 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 90 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 91 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 92 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 93 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 94 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 95 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 96 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 97 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 98 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 99 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 100 STI Savile Row 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 101 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 102 STI Carnaby 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 103 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 104 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 105 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 106 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 107 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 108 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 109 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 110 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 111 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 112 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 113 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 114 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 115 STI Nautilus 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 116 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 117 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 118 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 119 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 120 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 121 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 122 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 123 STI Lobelia 2018 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 124 STI Lotus 2018 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 125 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 126 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes Total owned or finance leased DWT 8,973,190





Vessel Name Year

Built DWT Ice

class Employment Vessel type Charter type Daily

Base

Rate Expiry (5) Bareboat chartered-in

vessels 127 Silent 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-20 128 Single 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-20 129 Star I 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-20 130 Sky 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 131 Steel 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 132 Stone I 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 133 Style 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 134 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $ 8,800 18-Apr-25 (6 ) 135 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $ 8,800 21-Apr-25 (6 ) 136 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $ 8,800 28-Apr-25 (6 ) Total bareboat chartered-in DWT 414,899 Newbuildings currently under construction Vessel Name Yard DWT Vessel type 137 Hull S470 - TBN STI Mighty HVS 50,000 MR (7) 138 Hull S471 - TBN STI Maximus HVS 50,000 MR (7) Total newbuilding product tankers DWT 100,000 Total Fleet DWT 9,488,089





(1) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5) Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date. (6) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement. (7) The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and these vessels are currently under construction at Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co., Ltd. One vessel is expected to be delivered in March 2020 and one vessel is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2020.

Dividend Policy



The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common

share March 2018 $0.100 June 2018 $0.100 September 2018 $0.100 December 2018 $0.100 March 2019 $0.100 June 2019 $0.100 September 2019 $0.100 December 2019 $0.100

On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date). As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 126 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 58 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.1 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in two MR tankers that are currently under construction and are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 (one in March, and one in September). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018".

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 12,042 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 748 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 12,790 $ 0.23 (1) $ 0.23 (1)





For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (17,668 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.38 ) Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 266 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net loss $ (17,402 ) $ (0.38 ) (1) $ (0.38 ) (1)





For the year ended December 31, 2019 Per share Per share

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted

Net loss $ (48,490 ) $ (0.97 ) $ (0.97 ) Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 1,466 0.03 0.03 Adjusted net loss $ (47,024 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.94 )





For the year ended December 31, 2018 Per share Per share

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted

Net loss $ (190,071 ) $ (5.46 ) $ (5.46 ) Adjustments: Merger transaction related costs 272 0.01 0.01 Deferred financing fees write-off 13,212 0.38 0.38 Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019 17,838 0.51 0.51 Adjusted net loss $ (158,749 ) $ (4.56 ) $ (4.56 )

(1) Summation differences due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income / (loss) $ 12,042 $ (17,668 ) $ (48,490 ) $ (190,071 ) Financial expenses 47,287 48,156 186,235 186,628 Financial income (756 ) (2,908 ) (8,182 ) (4,458 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 46,477 44,592 180,052 176,723 Depreciation - right of use assets 12,636 — 26,916 — Merger transaction related costs — — — 272 Amortization of restricted stock 6,713 6,144 27,421 25,547 Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019 — — — 17,838 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,399 $ 78,316 $ 363,952 $ 212,479

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

