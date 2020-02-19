MONACO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.
Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net income of $12.0 million, or $0.22 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $12.8 million, or $0.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, which excludes from the net income a $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $17.7 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $17.4 million, or $0.38 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $48.5 million, or $0.97 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $47.0 million, or $0.94 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $1.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $190.1 million, or $5.46 basic and diluted loss per share. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $158.7 million, or $4.56 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) an aggregate loss of $17.8 million recorded on the Company’s exchange of an aggregate of $203.5 million principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2019 in the second and third quarters of 2018, (ii) a $13.2 million write-off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the 2017 merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc, together resulting in an aggregate reduction of the Company’s net loss of $31.3 million or $0.90 per basic and diluted share.
Declaration of Dividend
On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date). As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.
Summary of Other Recent and Fourth Quarter Significant Events
• For the LR2s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $25,000 per day for 70% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,300 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.
• For the LR1s in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $19,000 per day for 80% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $5,400 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.
• For the MRs in the pool (which includes both scrubber fitted and non-scrubber fitted vessels): an average of approximately $22,000 per day for 60% of the days. Scrubber fitted vessels earned a premium of approximately $2,800 per day during January 2020 when compared to non-scrubber fitted vessels in the pool.
• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of approximately $24,000 per day for 60% of the days.
• For the LR2s in the pool: an average of $25,230 per revenue day.
• For the LR1s in the pool: an average of $17,653 per revenue day.
• For the MRs in the pool: an average of $17,429 per revenue day.
• For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of $19,294 per revenue day.
At the Market Share Issuance Program
In November 2019, the Company entered into the ATM Program pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. As part of the ATM Program, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 7, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the “Agent”). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Agent and the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales under the Program for general corporate and working capital purposes.
No shares have been sold under the ATM Program through the date of this press release.
Diluted Weighted Number of Shares
Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.7 million and $14.7 million, respectively, during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,626,119 and 49,857,998, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 56,780,849 and 51,735,977, respectively, excluding the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022, and 62,009,488 and 57,656,484, respectively, under the if-converted method.
The diluted weighted average number of shares was anti-dilutive for the year ended December 31, 2019 as the Company incurred a net loss.
The weighted average number of shares under the if-converted method was anti-dilutive for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program
In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.
No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.
As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.
Current Liquidity
As of February 17, 2020, the Company had $164.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update
Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 and that is in progress as of January 1, 2020:
|Number of
Vessels
|Drydock
|Ballast Water
Treatment
Systems
|Scrubbers
|Aggregate
Costs
($ in millions)
|Aggregate
Offhire Days
in Q4 2019
|Completed in fourth quarter of 2019
|LR2
|5
|3
|2
|5
|$21.8
|216
|LR1
|2
|—
|—
|2
|5.2
|41
|MR
|7
|7
|5
|7
|30.8
|348
|Handymax
|6
|6
|6
|—
|18.1
|135
|20
|16
|13
|14
|$75.9
|740
|In progress as of December 31, 2019
|LR2
|6
|5
|5
|6
|$29.0
|382
|LR1
|1
|—
|—
|1
|2.5
|—
|MR
|5
|5
|4
|5
|22.3
|104
|Handymax
|1
|1
|1
|—
|2.8
|27
|13
|11
|10
|12
|$56.6
|513
Set forth below are the estimated expected payments for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|As of February 17, 2020 (1)
|Q1 2020 - payments made through February 17, 2020
|$
|7.9
|Q1 2020 - remaining payments
|50.3
|Q2 2020
|54.8
|Q3 2020
|34.5
|Q4 2020
|14.4
|FY 2021
|27.0
|(1)
|Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.
Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (2):
|Q1 2020
|Ships Scheduled for (3):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water
Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (4)
|LR2
|6
|4
|8
|488
|LR1
|—
|—
|4
|212
|MR
|5
|5
|9
|671
|Handymax
|1
|1
|—
|11
|Total Q1 2020
|12
|10
|21
|1,382
|Q2 2020
|Ships Scheduled for (3):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water
Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (4)
|LR2
|5
|1
|8
|476
|LR1
|—
|—
|—
|88
|MR
|5
|5
|10
|484
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q2 2020
|10
|6
|18
|1,048
|Q3 2020
|Ships Scheduled for (3):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water
Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (4)
|LR2
|1
|—
|2
|90
|LR1
|5
|—
|5
|200
|MR
|—
|—
|7
|270
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q3 2020
|6
|—
|14
|560
|Q4 2020
|Ships Scheduled for (3):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water
Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (4)
|LR2
|—
|—
|—
|—
|LR1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MR
|—
|—
|4
|170
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q4 2020
|—
|—
|4
|170
|FY 2021
|Ships Scheduled for (3):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water
Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (4)
|LR2
|12
|—
|—
|240
|LR1
|7
|—
|—
|140
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total FY 2021
|19
|—
|—
|380
|(2)
|The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
|(3)
|Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. Does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the current period.
|(4)
|Represents total estimated offhire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work during the period or that commenced work in previous periods which are scheduled for completion in the current period.
Debt
Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|Outstanding
Principal as of
September 30,
2019
|Drawdowns and
(repayments),
net
|Outstanding
Principal as of
December 31,
2019
|Drawdowns and
(repayments),
net
|Outstanding
Principal as of
February 17,
2020
|1
|KEXIM Credit Facility
|$
|265,650
|$
|(66,637
|)
|$
|199,013
|$
|(3,239
|)
|$
|195,774
|2
|ABN AMRO Credit Facility
|94,091
|(2,139
|)
|91,952
|(1,602
|)
|90,350
|3
|ING Credit Facility
|134,624
|(3,184
|)
|131,440
|(1,071
|)
|130,369
|4
|$35.7 Million Term Loan Facility
|32,426
|(808
|)
|31,618
|(808
|)
|30,810
|5
|2017 Credit Facility
|134,817
|(3,316
|)
|131,501
|—
|131,501
|6
|Credit Agricole Credit Facility
|92,869
|(2,142
|)
|90,727
|—
|90,727
|7
|ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility
|46,641
|(963
|)
|45,678
|—
|45,678
|8
|Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility
|97,338
|(2,104
|)
|95,234
|—
|95,234
|9
|ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility
|106,200
|(2,875
|)
|103,325
|—
|103,325
|10
|Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility (1)
|—
|42,150
|42,150
|—
|42,150
|11
|Prudential Credit Facility (2)
|—
|55,463
|55,463
|(462
|)
|55,001
|12
|Ocean Yield Lease Financing
|152,304
|(2,773
|)
|149,531
|(1,779
|)
|147,752
|13
|CMBFL Lease Financing
|58,290
|(1,227
|)
|57,063
|—
|57,063
|14
|BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s)
|95,126
|(1,978
|)
|93,148
|(1,345
|)
|91,803
|15
|CSSC Lease Financing
|233,545
|(4,327
|)
|229,218
|(2,885
|)
|226,333
|16
|BCFL Lease Financing (MRs)
|90,614
|(2,804
|)
|87,810
|(1,953
|)
|85,857
|17
|2018 CMB Lease Financing
|128,956
|(2,529
|)
|126,427
|(2,529
|)
|123,898
|18
|$116.0 Million Lease Financing
|107,731
|(1,690
|)
|106,041
|(1,193
|)
|104,848
|19
|AVIC International Lease Financing
|130,259
|(2,948
|)
|127,311
|—
|127,311
|20
|China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing
|127,125
|(3,375
|)
|123,750
|—
|123,750
|21
|$157.5 Million Lease Financing
|141,478
|(3,536
|)
|137,942
|—
|137,942
|22
|COSCO Lease Financing
|78,375
|(1,925
|)
|76,450
|—
|76,450
|23
|IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs
|45,927
|(1,735
|)
|44,192
|(1,206
|)
|42,986
|24
|IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax
|16,621
|(3,842
|)
|12,779
|(2,533
|)
|10,246
|25
|IFRS 16 - Leases - acquired from Trafigura (3)
|525,737
|(12,733
|)
|513,004
|59,631
|572,635
|26
|CSSC Scrubber Financing (4)
|—
|10,976
|10,976
|(915
|)
|10,061
|27
|2020 Senior Unsecured Notes
|53,750
|—
|53,750
|—
|53,750
|28
|Convertible Notes due 2022
|203,500
|—
|203,500
|—
|203,500
|$
|3,193,994
|$
|(23,001
|)
|$
|3,170,993
|$
|36,111
|$
|3,207,104
|(1)
|In December 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $43.7 million. A portion of the proceeds of this facility were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on two vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Poplar and STI Veneto). There is currently $1.5 million available to be drawn under this facility, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of the Company's LR2 tankers. The loan is scheduled to be repaid in quarterly aggregate installment payments of $0.8 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25% per annum. A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of November 2024. Approximately $0.3 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.
|(2)
|In November 2019, the Company executed an agreement with Prudential Private Capital for a senior secured term loan facility of approximately $55.5 million. This facility was fully drawn in December 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance the existing indebtedness on three vessels that were previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility (STI Clapham, STI Camden and STI Acton). The loan will be repaid in monthly aggregate installment payments of $0.5 million and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.00% per annum. A balloon payment is due upon the maturity date of December 2025. Approximately $0.2 million of deferred financing fees were written off as part of the repayment of the amounts previously borrowed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.
|(3)
|In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted 2020-built MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $68.7 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which are being accounted for as lease liabilities under IFRS 16.
|(4)
|In December 2019, the Company drew down an aggregate of approximately $11.0 million from its upsized lease financing agreement with CSSC to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on seven of the Company’s vessels. The upsized portion of the lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.8% per annum, matures two years from the date of the drawdown and will be repaid in monthly installment payments of approximately $0.5 million in aggregate. There is currently $1.6 million available under this arrangement, which is expected to be utilized to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on the eighth remaining vessel under this agreement.
Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2019, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, lease financing arrangements, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2020 through February 17, 2020):
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|Q1 2020 - principal payments made through February 17, 2020
|$
|32.6
|Q1 2020 - remaining principal payments
|49.9
|Q2 2020 (1)
|122.6
|Q3 2020 (2)
|165.7
|Q4 2020
|62.9
|Q1 2021
|273.5
|Q2 2021
|94.0
|Q3 2021
|65.7
|Q4 2021
|65.8
|2022 and thereafter
|2,307.0
|$
|3,239.7
|(1)
|Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.
|(2)
|Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.
Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a net income of $12.0 million compared to a net loss of $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:
|For the three months ended December 31,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|2019
|2018
|Vessel revenue
|$
|221,622
|$
|167,525
|Voyage expenses
|(2,483
|)
|(304
|)
|TCE revenue
|$
|219,139
|$
|167,221
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended
December 31,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|Vessel revenue
|$
|221,622
|$
|167,525
|$
|704,325
|$
|585,047
|Operating expenses
|Vessel operating costs
|(85,412
|)
|(71,219
|)
|(294,531
|)
|(280,460
|)
|Voyage expenses
|(2,483
|)
|(304
|)
|(6,160
|)
|(5,146
|)
|Charterhire
|—
|(10,644
|)
|(4,399
|)
|(59,632
|)
|Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
|(46,477
|)
|(44,592
|)
|(180,052
|)
|(176,723
|)
|Depreciation - right of use assets
|(12,636
|)
|—
|(26,916
|)
|—
|General and administrative expenses
|(15,758
|)
|(12,927
|)
|(62,295
|)
|(52,272
|)
|Merger transaction related costs
|—
|—
|—
|(272
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(162,766
|)
|(139,686
|)
|(574,353
|)
|(574,505
|)
|Operating income
|58,856
|27,839
|129,972
|10,542
|Other (expense) and income, net
|Financial expenses
|(47,287
|)
|(48,156
|)
|(186,235
|)
|(186,628
|)
|Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes
|—
|—
|—
|(17,838
|)
|Financial income
|756
|2,908
|8,182
|4,458
|Other expenses, net
|(283
|)
|(259
|)
|(409
|)
|(605
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(46,814
|)
|(45,507
|)
|(178,462
|)
|(200,613
|)
|Net income / (loss)
|$
|12,042
|$
|(17,668
|)
|$
|(48,490
|)
|$
|(190,071
|)
|Earnings / (Loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(5.46
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(5.46
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|54,626,119
|46,382,795
|49,857,998
|34,824,311
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)
|56,780,849
|46,382,795
|49,857,998
|34,824,311
|(1)
|The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 62,009,488 and 57,656,484 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|As of
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|202,303
|$
|593,652
|Accounts receivable
|78,174
|69,718
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|13,855
|15,671
|Inventories
|8,646
|8,300
|Total current assets
|302,978
|687,341
|Non-current assets
|Vessels and drydock
|4,008,158
|3,997,789
|Right of use assets
|697,903
|—
|Other assets
|131,139
|75,210
|Goodwill
|11,539
|11,539
|Restricted cash
|12,293
|12,285
|Total non-current assets
|4,861,032
|4,096,823
|Total assets
|$
|5,164,010
|$
|4,784,164
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|235,482
|$
|297,934
|Finance lease liability
|122,229
|114,429
|Lease liability - IFRS 16
|63,946
|—
|Accounts payable
|23,122
|11,865
|Accrued expenses
|41,452
|22,972
|Total current liabilities
|486,231
|447,200
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|999,268
|1,192,000
|Finance lease liability
|1,195,494
|1,305,952
|Lease liability - IFRS 16
|506,028
|—
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,700,790
|2,497,952
|Total liabilities
|3,187,021
|2,945,152
|Shareholders' equity
|Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:
|Share capital
|646
|5,776
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,842,446
|2,648,599
|Treasury shares
|(467,057
|)
|(467,056
|)
|Accumulated deficit (1)
|(399,046
|)
|(348,307
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,976,989
|1,839,012
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,164,010
|$
|4,784,164
|(1)
|Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. IFRS 16 amended the existing accounting standards to require lessees to recognize as of January 1, 2019, on a discounted basis, the rights and obligations created by the commitment to lease assets on the balance sheet, unless the term of the lease is 12 months or less. Accordingly, the standard resulted in the recognition of right of use assets and corresponding liabilities, on the basis of the discounted remaining future minimum lease payments, relating to the existing bareboat chartered-in vessel commitments for three bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are scheduled to expire in April 2025. Upon transition, a lessee shall apply IFRS 16 to its leases either retrospectively to each prior reporting period presented (the "full retrospective approach") or retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 recognized at the date of initial application (the "modified retrospective approach"). We applied the modified retrospective approach upon transition. The impact of the application of this standard on the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 was the recognition of a $48.5 million right of use asset, a $50.7 million operating lease liability and a $2.2 million reduction in retained earnings relating to these three vessels.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|For the year ended December 31,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|2019
|2018
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(48,490
|)
|$
|(190,071
|)
|Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
|180,052
|176,723
|Depreciation - right of use assets
|26,916
|—
|Amortization of restricted stock
|27,421
|25,547
|Amortization of deferred financing fees
|7,041
|10,541
|Write-off of deferred financing fees
|1,466
|13,212
|Accretion of convertible notes
|11,375
|13,225
|Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations
|3,615
|3,779
|Loss on exchange of convertible notes
|—
|17,838
|209,396
|70,794
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|(Increase) / decrease in inventories
|(346
|)
|1,535
|Increase in accounts receivable
|(8,458
|)
|(4,298
|)
|Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,816
|2,227
|Increase in other assets
|(7,177
|)
|(1,226
|)
|Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable
|4,019
|(1,382
|)
|Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses
|10,262
|(9,860
|)
|116
|(13,004
|)
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|209,512
|57,790
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction
|(2,998
|)
|(26,057
|)
|Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels)
|(203,975
|)
|(26,680
|)
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(206,973
|)
|(52,737
|)
|Financing activities
|Debt repayments
|(343,351
|)
|(865,594
|)
|Issuance of debt
|108,589
|1,007,298
|Debt issuance costs
|(5,744
|)
|(23,056
|)
|Refund of debt issuance costs due to early debt repayment
|—
|2,826
|Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16
|(36,761
|)
|Increase in restricted cash
|(9
|)
|(897
|)
|Repayment of convertible notes
|(145,000
|)
|—
|Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock
|50,000
|337,000
|Equity issuance costs
|(333
|)
|(17,073
|)
|Dividends paid
|(21,278
|)
|(15,127
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(1
|)
|(23,240
|)
|Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities
|(393,888
|)
|402,137
|(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(391,349
|)
|407,190
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,
|593,652
|186,462
|Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,
|$
|202,303
|$
|593,652
As described in the preceding sections, on September 26, 2019, the Company acquired subsidiaries of Trafigura which have leasehold interests in 19 product tankers under bareboat charter agreements with subsidiaries of an international financial institution for aggregate consideration of $803 million. Of the 19 vessels, 15 (consisting of 11 MRs and four LR2s) were delivered during 2019, two were delivered in January 2020, and two MRs are currently under construction. For the delivered vessels in 2019, the Company assumed the obligations under the bareboat charter agreements of $531.5 million and issued 3,981,619 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $115.5 million. For the four vessels under construction as of September 26, 2019, the Company agreed to assume the commitments on the bareboat charter agreements of $138.9 million and issued 591,254 shares of common stock at $29.00 per share to a nominee of Trafigura with an aggregate market value of $17.1 million. The obligations under the bareboat charter agreements for the undelivered vessels will be recorded upon the delivery of each vessel (the lease commencement date).
This transaction represents a significant non-cash transaction that occurred during the year ended December 31, 2019.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended
December 31
|For the year ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)
|$
|124,399
|$
|78,316
|$
|363,952
|$
|212,479
|Average Daily Results
|TCE per day(2)
|$
|19,910
|$
|15,008
|$
|16,682
|$
|12,782
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|6,928
|6,505
|$
|6,563
|$
|6,463
|LR2
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|24,987
|$
|16,228
|$
|20,254
|$
|13,968
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|7,123
|6,574
|$
|6,829
|$
|6,631
|Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
|42.0
|38.0
|39.1
|38.0
|Average number of time chartered-in vessels
|—
|1.0
|—
|1.5
|LR1
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|17,648
|$
|13,548
|$
|15,846
|$
|10,775
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|7,570
|$
|6,595
|$
|6,658
|$
|6,608
|Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|Average number of time chartered-in vessels
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MR
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|17,261
|$
|14,412
|$
|15,095
|$
|12,589
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|6,505
|$
|6,504
|$
|6,312
|$
|6,366
|Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
|56.0
|45.0
|47.9
|44.9
|Average number of time chartered-in vessels
|—
|1.9
|0.1
|4.3
|Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|Handymax
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|19,294
|$
|14,999
|$
|14,575
|$
|12,196
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|7,351
|$
|6,331
|$
|6,621
|$
|6,295
|Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
|14.0
|14.0
|14.0
|14.0
|Average number of time chartered-in vessels
|—
|—
|—
|0.5
|Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels
|7.0
|7.0
|7.0
|7.0
|Fleet data
|Average number of owned or finance leased vessels
|124.0
|109.0
|113.0
|108.9
|Average number of time chartered-in vessels
|—
|2.9
|0.1
|6.3
|Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels
|10.0
|10.0
|10.0
|10.0
|Drydock
|Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|$
|75,406
|$
|14,137
|$
|203,975
|$
|26,680
|(1)
|See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
|(2)
|Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
|(3)
|Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.
Fleet list as of February 17, 2020
|Vessel Name
|Year
Built
|DWT
|Ice
class
|Employment
|Vessel type
|Scrubber
|Owned or finance
leased vessels
|1
|STI Brixton
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|2
|STI Comandante
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|3
|STI Pimlico
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|4
|STI Hackney
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|5
|STI Acton
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|6
|STI Fulham
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|7
|STI Camden
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|8
|STI Battersea
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|9
|STI Wembley
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|10
|STI Finchley
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|11
|STI Clapham
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|12
|STI Poplar
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|13
|STI Hammersmith
|2015
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|14
|STI Rotherhithe
|2015
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|15
|STI Amber
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|16
|STI Topaz
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|17
|STI Ruby
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|18
|STI Garnet
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|19
|STI Onyx
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|20
|STI Fontvieille
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|21
|STI Ville
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|22
|STI Duchessa
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|23
|STI Opera
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|24
|STI Texas City
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|25
|STI Meraux
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|26
|STI San Antonio
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|27
|STI Venere
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|28
|STI Virtus
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|29
|STI Aqua
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|30
|STI Dama
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|31
|STI Benicia
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|32
|STI Regina
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|33
|STI St. Charles
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|34
|STI Mayfair
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|35
|STI Yorkville
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|36
|STI Milwaukee
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|37
|STI Battery
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|38
|STI Soho
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|39
|STI Memphis
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|40
|STI Tribeca
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|41
|STI Gramercy
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|42
|STI Bronx
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|43
|STI Pontiac
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|44
|STI Manhattan
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|45
|STI Queens
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|46
|STI Osceola
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|47
|STI Notting Hill
|2015
|49,687
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|48
|STI Seneca
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|49
|STI Westminster
|2015
|49,687
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|50
|STI Brooklyn
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|51
|STI Black Hawk
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|52
|STI Galata
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|53
|STI Bosphorus
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|54
|STI Leblon
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|55
|STI La Boca
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|56
|STI San Telmo
|2017
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|57
|STI Donald C Trauscht
|2017
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|58
|STI Esles II
|2018
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|59
|STI Jardins
|2018
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|60
|STI Magic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|61
|STI Majestic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|62
|STI Mystery
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|63
|STI Marvel
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|64
|STI Magnetic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|65
|STI Millennia
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|66
|STI Master
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|67
|STI Mythic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|68
|STI Marshall
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|69
|STI Modest
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|70
|STI Maverick
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|71
|STI Miracle
|2020
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|72
|STI Maestro
|2020
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|73
|STI Excel
|2015
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|74
|STI Excelsior
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|75
|STI Expedite
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|76
|STI Exceed
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|77
|STI Executive
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|78
|STI Excellence
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|79
|STI Experience
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|80
|STI Express
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|81
|STI Precision
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|82
|STI Prestige
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|83
|STI Pride
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|84
|STI Providence
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|85
|STI Elysees
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|86
|STI Madison
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|87
|STI Park
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|88
|STI Orchard
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|89
|STI Sloane
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|90
|STI Broadway
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|91
|STI Condotti
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|92
|STI Rose
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|93
|STI Veneto
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|94
|STI Alexis
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|95
|STI Winnie
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|96
|STI Oxford
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|97
|STI Lauren
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|98
|STI Connaught
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|99
|STI Spiga
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|100
|STI Savile Row
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|101
|STI Kingsway
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|102
|STI Carnaby
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|103
|STI Solidarity
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|104
|STI Lombard
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|105
|STI Grace
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|106
|STI Jermyn
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|107
|STI Sanctity
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|108
|STI Solace
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|109
|STI Stability
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|110
|STI Steadfast
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|111
|STI Supreme
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|112
|STI Symphony
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|113
|STI Gallantry
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|114
|STI Goal
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|115
|STI Nautilus
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|116
|STI Guard
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|117
|STI Guide
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|118
|STI Selatar
|2017
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|119
|STI Rambla
|2017
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|120
|STI Gauntlet
|2017
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|121
|STI Gladiator
|2017
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|122
|STI Gratitude
|2017
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|123
|STI Lobelia
|2018
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|124
|STI Lotus
|2018
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|125
|STI Lily
|2019
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|126
|STI Lavender
|2019
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|Total owned or finance leased DWT
|8,973,190
|Vessel Name
|Year
Built
|DWT
|Ice
class
|Employment
|Vessel type
|Charter type
|Daily
Base
Rate
|Expiry (5)
|Bareboat chartered-in
vessels
|127
|Silent
|2007
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-20
|128
|Single
|2007
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-20
|129
|Star I
|2007
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-20
|130
|Sky
|2007
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-21
|131
|Steel
|2008
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-21
|132
|Stone I
|2008
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-21
|133
|Style
|2008
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|Bareboat
|$
|6,300
|31-Mar-21
|134
|STI Beryl
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Bareboat
|$
|8,800
|18-Apr-25
|(6
|)
|135
|STI Le Rocher
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Bareboat
|$
|8,800
|21-Apr-25
|(6
|)
|136
|STI Larvotto
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Bareboat
|$
|8,800
|28-Apr-25
|(6
|)
|Total bareboat chartered-in DWT
|414,899
|Newbuildings currently under construction
|Vessel Name
|Yard
|DWT
|Vessel type
|137
|Hull S470 - TBN STI Mighty
|HVS
|50,000
|MR
|(7)
|138
|Hull S471 - TBN STI Maximus
|HVS
|50,000
|MR
|(7)
|Total newbuilding product tankers DWT
|100,000
|Total Fleet DWT
|9,488,089
|(1)
|This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(2)
|This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(3)
|This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(4)
|This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(5)
|Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date.
|(6)
|In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.
|(7)
|The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and these vessels are currently under construction at Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co., Ltd. One vessel is expected to be delivered in March 2020 and one vessel is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2020.
Dividend Policy
The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.
The Company's dividends paid during 2018 and 2019 were as follows:
|Date paid
|Dividends per common
share
|March 2018
|$0.100
|June 2018
|$0.100
|September 2018
|$0.100
|December 2018
|$0.100
|March 2019
|$0.100
|June 2019
|$0.100
|September 2019
|$0.100
|December 2019
|$0.100
On February 18, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about March 13, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020 (the record date). As of February 17, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.
Securities Repurchase Program
In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.
No securities were repurchased under this program during the fourth quarter of 2019 and through the date of this press release.
As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.
About Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 126 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 58 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.1 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in two MR tankers that are currently under construction and are scheduled to be delivered in 2020 (one in March, and one in September). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information
This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.
TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2018".
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)
|For the three months ended December 31, 2019
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net income
|$
|12,042
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.21
|Adjustment:
|Deferred financing fees write-off
|748
|0.01
|0.01
|Adjusted net income
|$
|12,790
|$
|0.23
|(1)
|$
|0.23
|(1)
|For the three months ended December 31, 2018
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(17,668
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Adjustment:
|Deferred financing fees write-off
|266
|0.01
|0.01
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(17,402
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|(1)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|(1)
|For the year ended December 31, 2019
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(48,490
|)
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|(0.97
|)
|Adjustment:
|Deferred financing fees write-off
|1,466
|0.03
|0.03
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(47,024
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|For the year ended December 31, 2018
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(190,071
|)
|$
|(5.46
|)
|$
|(5.46
|)
|Adjustments:
|Merger transaction related costs
|272
|0.01
|0.01
|Deferred financing fees write-off
|13,212
|0.38
|0.38
|Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019
|17,838
|0.51
|0.51
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(158,749
|)
|$
|(4.56
|)
|$
|(4.56
|)
(1) Summation differences due to rounding.
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended
December 31,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income / (loss)
|$
|12,042
|$
|(17,668
|)
|$
|(48,490
|)
|$
|(190,071
|)
|Financial expenses
|47,287
|48,156
|186,235
|186,628
|Financial income
|(756
|)
|(2,908
|)
|(8,182
|)
|(4,458
|)
|Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
|46,477
|44,592
|180,052
|176,723
|Depreciation - right of use assets
|12,636
|—
|26,916
|—
|Merger transaction related costs
|—
|—
|—
|272
|Amortization of restricted stock
|6,713
|6,144
|27,421
|25,547
|Loss on exchange of Convertible Notes due 2019
|—
|—
|—
|17,838
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|124,399
|$
|78,316
|$
|363,952
|$
|212,479
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.
