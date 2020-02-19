Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$156.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$142.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) will reach a market size of US$733.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$520 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Allergan PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Orion Pharma AB
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • An Introduction to Menopause and Hormone Replacement Therapy
  • Recent Market Activity
  • The HRT Controversy - An Insight
  • Newer Studies Challenge WHI Findings and Re-establish Safety of HRT
  • Revised Recommendations of the NAMS and Endocrine Society
  • IMS Consensus Guidelines Paving Way for More Clarity of HRT
  • The Regional Divide
  • Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
  • New Bioidentical Drugs Serve Unmet Market Needs
  • Generic Incursion in Hormone Replacement Therapy - List of Drugs With and Without Approved Generic Versions
  • Intense Competition Marks the Global HRT Market
  • The Premarin Saga
  • Estrace Cream Drives Revenue Gains in Allergan's HRT Portfolio
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Unmet Needs in Combination Therapies for HRT drive Research for New Medicines
  • Topical Estrogens - More Safe and Effective
  • Transdermal HRT Products Present Exciting Opportunities
  • Phytoestrogens - The New Panacea for Menopausal Symptoms?
  • Diet Link to Menopause Symptoms Raises Interest
  • Impact of Soy and Other Phytoestrogens - A Reality Check
  • EstroG - A Successful Herbal Health Supplement in Alleviating Menopausal Symptoms
  • The Growing Buzz around Bioidentical Drugs
  • Bio-identical Hormones - A Natural and Safe Substitute to Synthetic HRT?
  • Pellet Therapy - A New Innovation Downsizes Conventional Issues with Bioidentical HRT
  • Direct-to-Consumer Advertising for HRT - A Mixed Bag
  • Estriol: The Next Generation Estrogen Therapy?
  • What Makes Estriol Work?
  • Topical Estriol - More Promising in Safety
  • Estriol - Used More Commonly Outside the US
  • Entry of Generics Threatens Market Growth Prospects
  • Are Non-Hormonal Therapies A Threat to HRT?
  • Earlier Failures Induce Lethargy in Non-Hormonal Therapies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 31)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd4ia4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900