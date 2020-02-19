New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerobridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797783/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$641.1 Million by the year 2025, Apron Drive Aerobridge will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Apron Drive Aerobridge will reach a market size of US$29.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$159.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797783/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerobridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerobridge Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerobridge Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerobridge Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Apron Drive Aerobridge (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Apron Drive Aerobridge (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Apron Drive Aerobridge (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Commuter Aerobridge (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Commuter Aerobridge (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Commuter Aerobridge (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Dual Aerobridge (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Dual Aerobridge (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Dual Aerobridge (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Nose-Loader Aerobridge (Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Nose-Loader Aerobridge (Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Nose-Loader Aerobridge (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Aerobridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Aerobridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Aerobridge Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Aerobridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Aerobridge Historic Market Review by Segment
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Aerobridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Aerobridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerobridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Aerobridge Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Aerobridge Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Aerobridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Aerobridge Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Aerobridge Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Aerobridge Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Aerobridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 35: Aerobridge Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Aerobridge Market in France by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Aerobridge Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Aerobridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: German Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Aerobridge Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Aerobridge Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Aerobridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Aerobridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Aerobridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Aerobridge Historic Market Review by Segment
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Aerobridge Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Aerobridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Aerobridge Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Aerobridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Aerobridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Aerobridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Aerobridge Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Aerobridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Aerobridge Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Aerobridge Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Aerobridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Aerobridge Historic Market Review by Segment
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 69: Aerobridge Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Aerobridge Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Aerobridge Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aerobridge: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Aerobridge Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aerobridge Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Aerobridge Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 77: Aerobridge Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Aerobridge Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Aerobridge Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Aerobridge Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Aerobridge Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 83: Aerobridge Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Aerobridge Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Aerobridge Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Aerobridge Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Aerobridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Aerobridge Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Aerobridge Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Aerobridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Aerobridge Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Aerobridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Aerobridge Historic Market by Segment
in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: Aerobridge Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Aerobridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Aerobridge Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Aerobridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Aerobridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 104: Aerobridge Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Aerobridge Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Aerobridge Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Aerobridge Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Aerobridge Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Aerobridge Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Aerobridge Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Aerobridge Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Aerobridge Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Aerobridge Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Aerobridge Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Aerobridge Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Aerobridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
A.D. MCCALLUM & SON PTY
FMT AIRCRAFT GATE SUPPORT SYSTEMS AB
HUBNER GMBH & CO. KG
JBT CORPORATION
PT BUKAKA TEKNIK UTAMA TBK
SHINMAYWA INDUSTRIES, LTD.
THYSSENKRUPP AG
ADELTE GROUP S.L
AIRPORT EQUIPMENT AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
AMERIBRIDGE SERVICES
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.
THYSSENKRUPP ELEVATOR AG
VATAPLE GROUP
ACCESSAIR SYSTEMS, INC.
CIMC TIANDA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
SUMITOMO DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES
ANTON AIR SUPPORT BV
AVICORP MIDDLE EAST FZCO
AVIRAMP GSE
BNP ASSOCIATES, INC.
CAGE INC.
COFELY BESIX AIRPORT SERVICES
DEERNS GROEP B.V.
ELITE LINE SERVICES
JBT AEROTECH
KEITH CONSOLIDATED INDUSTRIES, INC.
NMC-WOLLARD INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797783/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: