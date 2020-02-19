Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Youth Soccer Association is excited to announce their partnership with Ollie Sports starting in February of 2020. UYSA is the leader in promoting, developing and governing youth soccer in Utah. Ollie Sports is a company specializing in capturing meaningful team and player data and will be the exclusive partner of UYSA in the soccer statistics and analytics category.



Ollie Sports will be the Presenting Sponsor of UYSA’s “Game of the Week” highlight as well as the Presenting Sponsor of the “Competitive Coach of the Year” awards. They will take stats for each team featured in UYSA’s Game of the Week and provide complimentary team management and statistics capabilities for Coaches of the Year. Competitive Coach of the Year is awarded at UYSA’s Annual Awards Gala. This year’s Awards Gala will be held on Friday, March 13th in Provo, Utah.



With so much focus on winning and losing in youth sports, UYSA is excited to see companies like Ollie trying to improve soccer culture by helping teams measure development. Ollie provides free team management software and statistics on over 60 team and individual metrics, including the following:



Shot Maps: See where every shot and every goal are coming from

Heat Maps: See where your team is possessing, winning, and losing the ball

Individual Stats: Passes, turnover ratios, defensive recoveries, goalkeeper stats, etc.

Team Stats: Possession %, shots, shots on goal, corners, saves, etc.



Tyson Lawrence, the CEO of Ollie Sports, said about the partnership, “We are very excited about our partnership with UYSA. They are one of the premier youth sports organizations in the country and their mission closely aligns with our own. We believe meaningful data can play a key role in helping UYSA educate coaches, parents, and players to focus on development and growth. Ultimately, our goal is to improve the soccer experience and help kids increase their love for the beautiful game.”



Bryan Attridge, CEO of UYSA is excited for this partnership as well. Attridge shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Ollie Sports. We have loved the addition of ‘Game of the Week’ for our membership, and I think this partnership adds a new component to the program that will be hugely beneficial to the participating teams. We love and align with Ollie's philosophy that there are many more aspects to each match in regard to development than just how many goals were scored, and who scored them. Ollie Sports will help our players track their individual progress across many aspects of their game, and we're excited to be able to share these statistics."



As a part of the “Game of the Week'' program, a highlight reel and team statistics will be released on UYSA’s social media platforms for the two participating teams. Teams will be chosen based on an application form. If you are interested in having your team highlighted please fill out the application form here.

About Ollie Sports



Ollie Sports is dedicated to improving the toxic culture often seen in youth sports. The stress that comes with a hyper-focus on winning is causing 70% of kids to quit by age 13. Ollie aims to change the definition of winning and success with meaningful data for every player, every game. By “Measuring What Matters”, Ollie helps kids celebrate what they did well regardless of a game result and helps them know what they can work on to improve.

The Ollie app and platform helps coaches and players of every level of play. It creates a post-game experience for players that is both meaningful and fun. And statistics provide insights that helps coaches make strategic adjustments during and after every game. In addition to statistics, Ollie also provides teams with free team management including scheduling, communication, roster management, and attendance all in one place.



