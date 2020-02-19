Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EarthCam, the leading provider of construction camera technology and services, released an update to its popular Control Center 8 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite that supports advanced jobsite security.

The latest version, 8.6, features EarthCam’s Edge Video Recorder (EVR), a powerful security solution that goes beyond event-based recording. It offers High-Definition continuous video recording with up to 120 days of retention and secure 256 bit AES encryption. An intuitive, visual timeline interface makes access to recorded video fast and simple on a smart phone, tablet or computer from any location. Footage can be reviewed quickly and incidents are easily shareable with security response personnel. Additional benefits include the implementation of low-latency, full-duplex WebSockets for Pan-Tilt-Zoom resulting in significantly more accurate and responsive control of jobsite security cameras.

The new service also offers user-definable visual motion detection with include/exclude area definitions, intelligent object detection capabilities such as loitering, left object and moving object tracking and the ability to interface with external sensor technology. Users can toggle IR sensitive night mode and task robotic systems with security-specific preset positions to quickly identify and auto-track potential threats when they happen.

Downloaded video clips are automatically tagged with vital data, such as local weather station metrics and detailed location information and are saved as mpeg4. EVR functionality is now available on all new EarthCam camera systems and as an add on to existing deployed systems as part of EarthCam’s commitment to bringing the latest and most powerful features to all customers.

“Most security solutions record only motion-triggered events. Trying to work from auto-generated snippets of video can be incredibly frustrating,” said Bill Sharp, Senior VP, Product Development & Strategy for EarthCam. “Our system enables users to quickly access the entire recorded video timeline and download concise clips of the footage they actually need - which is essential when responding to urgent onsite incidents.”

Other new features of 8.6 include enhanced integration with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, multiple archive position and live camera support for the Autodesk 3D model integration and local weather station data inclusion in RFI events. These add to the growth of CC8 over the years, which saw support for artificial intelligence (AI) powered image analytics and major technological innovations for more efficient and responsive streaming of high-quality live video wirelessly over 4G LTE networks.

Improvements to other previously released features include the complete redesign of the Broadway Media Player. This highly scalable, responsive, cross-platform viewer now offers instant access to AI-Edited, presentation-ready movies complete with title graphics, extended play and a dynamic soundtrack at any point throughout a project. Autodesk integration received added support for more model formats including Revit, Navisworks and SketchUp, as well as as-built to as-designed image comparison while viewing site camera or 360° VR photography captured with 360° VR Site Tour.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey and maintains 13 additional offices internationally.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

