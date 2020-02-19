TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”) intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 after markets close on Thursday, March 5, 2020.



Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will present IBI’s financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session. IBI is also pleased to introduce a live audio webcast option for this call, and future conference calls, to maximize accessibility for the investment community.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2183322/DBBDE8C3D48D3275D95AF38335B50C39



Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, March 6, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: North America: 1-888-396-8064

Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8649



Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541

Replay: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8677

Replay Passcode: 990269#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website . The conference call replay will be available until March 20, 2020.

