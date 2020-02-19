PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on each of the Company’s Class A and Class C common stock of $0.21 per share payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020. This quarterly dividend represents $0.84 per share on an annualized basis, an increase relative to the fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.80 per share annualized.



About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “believe” and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

Investor:

Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500

akil.marsh@clearwayenergy.com