KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF), has entered into a Master Cannabis Supply Agreement effective February 6, 2020, with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). This agreement marks the launch of JWC’s products for sale into the recreational market.



The agreement provides the framework for JWC to supply its aeroponically grown cannabis products to the OCS, making them available for purchase through the OCS online store and nearly 30 private retail stores across Ontario.

“In signing an agreement with the OCS, we are able to realize our goal of joining one of the largest recreational cannabis markets in the industry,” says Nathan Woodworth, JWC President and CEO. “Our products have a reputation for consistency and flavour. We will be introducing new products in different formats to service a wide range of lifestyles.”

As announced in its press release dated November 20, 2019, JWC is also working with Kindred Partners Inc. (“Kindred”) to offer products for sale in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland. Kindred is a specialty brokerage and services company for cannabis products.

Each of JWC’s cultivars are grown exclusively using the Corporation’s proprietary GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic technology, recognized for producing clean, consistent cannabis. JWC is on track to produce a total of over 35,000 kg of dried cannabis per year once its JWC2 cultivation facility, located at 530 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, Ontario, is fully operational.

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

