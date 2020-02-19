BenchPrep empowers you to deliver an unmatched learning experience that is personalized, engaging and fun. Learn more at https://benchprep.com/

BenchPrep empowers you to deliver an unmatched learning experience that is personalized, engaging and fun. Learn more at https://benchprep.com/

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the provider of the configurable cloud-based learning platform for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits, has today announced its selection by C2 Education (“C2”), the nation's premier network of subject tutoring, college admissions test prep, and college admissions counseling centers, to deliver its assessments digitally.



C2’s testing centers provide tutoring and prep services for students taking the SAT®, ACT®, and PSAT® in an individualized and customized format. With BenchPrep’s platform, C2 will now be able to conduct their preliminary diagnostic assessments and interim exams of students at their tutoring centers in a digital format, while also providing supplemental content to instructors through the SaaS platform. C2 instructors will have more streamlined reporting and better access to learning materials with BenchPrep’s platform as the company begins to incorporate digital capabilities into its learning programs.

“BenchPrep is a proven industry leader in the Ed Tech space, delivering high-touch assessments and diagnostic exams for education partners,” said Edward Kim, VP of Education Development & Curriculum at C2. “With its modern and intuitive platform interface, BenchPrep allows us to seamlessly incorporate a digital assessment that will lead to operational improvement.”

BenchPrep’s award-winning advanced online learning platform helps education and training organizations increase learner engagement, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue. The technology delivers streamlined content management and instructional design, along with advanced educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting, in one comprehensive solution.

“It is incredibly exciting to see C2 leveraging our industry-leading platform to deliver their diagnostic assessments online,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO of BenchPrep. “Digital transformation is one of the most pressing and challenging needs learning organizations must tackle. BenchPrep takes great pride in driving this change and helping our partners’ learning business thrive. We’re thrilled to be working with C2 and look forward to helping them continue delivering an engaging and powerful learning experience.”

About C2 Education

C2 Education (https://www.C2education.com) was founded in 1997 by David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, two Harvard students offering private tutoring programs from their dorm room. Now one of the nation's leading Tutoring, Test Prep, and College Admissions Counseling organizations, the company has grown to over 190 centers nationwide serving over 15,000 students and their families. C2 utilizes a unique approach that combines individualized instruction, customized curriculum, and dedicated education experts that helps students on the path to their dream college. C2 Education is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/c2education.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for corporations, training companies and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), Relias, National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.