Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019-2020 Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for traditional workforce optimization (WFO) functionality is still strong, and interest in the new generation of solutions, such as analytics-enabled QM (AQM), bolstered by smarter and faster technology, is growing at unprecedented rates. Investments in automation and AI-enabled analytics are expected to continue at a brisk rate for at least the next 5 years.
This annual Workforce Optimization Product and Market Report analyzes the WFO market and product suites.
The report examines the servicing, business and management megatrends that are driving transformational changes in the contact center, the workforce and the technology that supports them. It provides all of the vendor, product, functional, technical, pricing and operational information required for contact center, IT and enterprise leaders to select the right solution and vendor to meet their current and future WFO needs.
The study also compares WFO market activity for first-half 2019 vs. first-half 2018 and provides 5-year market projections for all 12 WFO application components. It covers 7 leading and contending vendors: Aspect, Calabrio, NICE, OnviSource, Verint and ZOOM International. Authority Software is also covered, at a high level.
WFO Suites Have Been Transformed Into Analytics Suites
Contact center WFO suites have been steadily enhanced and expanded over the past decade. The introduction of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) into these suites has enabled the vendors to offer new benefits, including greater insights into agent performance as well as a customer-centric view of service, focused on their needs and wants. Improving the customer journey is at the heart of the new generation of contact center WFO suites and an area of great investment.
Companies are investing in building omnichannel servicing environments, and customers are interacting with companies in a wide variety of channels, both self-service and human-assisted. It's critical for enterprises to find out which methods are working and where there are challenges to a frictionless customer experience. This is driving investments in omnichannel analytics, including interaction analytics and other solutions that can capture and measure the complete customer journey. Customer journey analytics (CJA) will become an essential tool for capturing and analyzing all aspects of the customer journey, from the first touch through the entire customer lifecycle.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. WFO Market Segments
5. Workforce Optimization Defined
5.1 WFO Vendor Suite Overview
6. WFO Trends and Challenges
6.1 WFO 2020 Trends
6.2 WFO 2020 Challenges
7. WFO Market Innovation
7.1 New Features
7.2 Emerging Capabilities
8. Contact Centers: The Next 10 Years
8.1 Digital Transformation
8.2 Automation and AI Enablement
8.3 Hybrid Workforce
8.4 KPIs that Measure What's Important
9. WFO Suites in 2020
9.1 Recording
9.2 Quality Management/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management
9.3 WFM
9.4 Interaction Analytics
9.5 Surveying/Voice-of-the-Customer
9.6 Contact Center Performance Management
9.7 Gamification
9.8 Knowledge Management
9.9 Customer Journey Analytics
9.10 Desktop Analytics
9.11 Robotic Process Automation
9.12 Predictive Analytics
9.13 Coaching
9.14 Back-Office/Branch WFO
10. WFO Market Activity Analysis
10.1 Financial Information Sources
10.2 Debates about Methodology
10.3 Methodology
10.4 Total GAAP Revenue and Market Share, First- Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 (all WFO-related vendors)
10.5 Total Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018
10.6 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison
10.7 QM Application Revenue and Market Share, First-Half 2019 vs. First-Half 2018 Comparison
11. Market Projections for 2019 through 2023
12. WFO Competitive Landscape
12.1 WFO Suite Competitive Positioning
12.2 Company Snapshot
13. WFO Funtional Analysis
13.1 High-Level Functional Summary
13.2 Dashboards, Reporting and Business Intelligence
13.3 Security
13.4 Compliance Management
14. Vendor Implementation Analysis
15. WFO Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
15.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
15.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
15.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO Components
15.2.1 WFO Components Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
15.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities
15.3.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
15.4 Customer Background and Insights
15.4.1 Channels Supported
15.4.2 Digital Transformation
15.4.3 Strengths of WFO Solutions
15.4.4 Product Enhancements
15.4.5 Additional Comments
16. Pricing
16.1 Premise-Based Pricing
16.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat Cloud-Based WFO Solution
17. Company Reports
17.1 Aspect Software, Inc.
17.2 Authority Software
17.3 Calabrio
17.4 NICE
17.5 OnviSource
17.6 Verint Systems
17.7 ZOOM International
Appendix: WFO Vendor Directory
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxf1hw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: