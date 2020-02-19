New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerial Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797781/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Geospatial Mapping will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$153.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$198.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Geospatial Mapping will reach a market size of US$205.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$714.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

Blom ASA

Bluesky International Ltd.

Cooper Aerial

Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

GeoVantage

Getmapping

High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.

Kucera International Inc.

McKenzie Geospatial Surveys Limited

Midwest Aerial Photography

Propellerheads Aerial Photography







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797781/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerial Imaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aerial Imaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aerial Imaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aerial Imaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Geospatial Mapping (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Geospatial Mapping (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Geospatial Mapping (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Disaster Management (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Disaster Management (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Disaster Management (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Energy & Resource Management (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Energy & Resource Management (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Energy & Resource Management (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Surveillance & Monitoring (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Surveillance & Monitoring (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Surveillance & Monitoring (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Urban Planning (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Urban Planning (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Urban Planning (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Conservation & Research (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Conservation & Research (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Conservation & Research (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aerial Imaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Aerial Imaging Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Aerial Imaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Aerial Imaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Aerial Imaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Aerial Imaging Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Aerial Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerial

Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Aerial Imaging Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Aerial Imaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Aerial Imaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Aerial Imaging Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Aerial Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aerial Imaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Aerial Imaging Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Aerial Imaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Aerial Imaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Aerial Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: Aerial Imaging Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Aerial Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Aerial Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Aerial Imaging Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Aerial Imaging Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Aerial Imaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Aerial Imaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Aerial Imaging Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Aerial Imaging in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Aerial Imaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Aerial Imaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aerial Imaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Aerial Imaging Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Aerial Imaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Aerial Imaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Aerial Imaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Aerial Imaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Aerial Imaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Aerial Imaging Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Aerial Imaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Aerial Imaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Aerial Imaging Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of World Aerial Imaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ARC AERIAL IMAGING LIMITED

BLOM ASA

BLUESKY INTERNATIONAL

COOPER AERIAL

DIGITAL AERIAL SOLUTIONS

GEOVANTAGE

GETMAPPING

HIGH EYE AERIAL IMAGING

KUCERA INTERNATIONAL

MCKENZIE GEOSPATIAL SURVEYS LIMITED

MIDWEST AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

PROPELLERHEADS AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

3D ROBOTICS, INC. (3DR)

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LTD.

DRONEDEPLOY, INC.

FUGRO N.V.

NEARMAP AUSTRALIA PTY LTD.

PHOENIX LIDAR SYSTEMS LLC

PRECISIONHAWK INC.

QUANTUM SPATIAL, INC.

SENSEFLY SA

THE SANBORN MAP COMPANY, INC.

AIROBOTICS

AERIAL IMAGING RESOURCES, LLC.

AIR FOTOS LTD.

KEYSTONE AERIAL SURVEYS, INC.

LANDISCOR REAL ESTATE MAPPING

OFEK AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

VERISK

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797781/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001