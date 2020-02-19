LEXINGTON, Mass, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the following upcoming investor conferences:



9th Annual SVB Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace.

40th Annual Cowen and Company Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at investors.translate.bio. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The Company’s MRT platform is designed to develop product candidates that deliver mRNA carrying instructions to produce intracellular, transmembrane and secreted proteins for therapeutic benefit. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its MRT platform to treat pulmonary diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where production of proteins can modify disease. The Company also believes its technology is applicable to a broad range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, eye and central nervous system. Additionally, the MRT platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or vaccines in areas such as infectious disease and oncology. Translate Bio’s lead program is being developed as a treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) and is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

