The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$318.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$391.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors will reach a market size of US$364.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Advancement in Camera Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
Arrival of Digital Photography Opens the Flood Gates for Camera
Advancements
AI, the New Game Changing Advancement, Expected to Reproduce
Digital Camera?s Impact on Photography Sector
Amid Sustained Emphasis on Progressive Camera Solutions, Growth
Forecasts Remain Robust for Advanced Camera Technologies
Wide Array of Applications for Cameras & Photography in
Consumer, Commercial and Industrial Domains Influence Tech
Advancements on an Ongoing Basis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advancement in Camera Technologies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Smartphone as Indispensable Technology for 21st Century
Humans Spurs Robust Modifications in Camera Technology in
terms of Size & Resolution
Further Improvements on the Cards for Smartphone Camera
Percentage (%) of Smartphone Ownership as a Proportion of Total
Mobile Users in Select Countries (Q4 2018)
While Smartphone Accelerated Overall Camera Technology Demand,
it Drastically Weakened the Digital Camera Shipments
Worldwide Digital Camera Shipments Drop Below 20 Million in
2018, More than 80% Decline from All-Time High Sales of 120
Million + Recorded in 2010: Breakdown of Digital Camera
Shipments for Years 2010 through 2018
Advanced Industrial Cameras Come to Fore Addressing the
Critical Requirements of Modern Production Processes
Advanced Cameras Play Pivotal Role in Semiconductor &
Electronics Manufacturing
Expanding Use Case of Robotics Maintains Robust Focus on
Sophisticated Camera-Enabled Robotic Vision Systems
Robotic 3D Vision Seeks Constant Improvements
Automotive Sector: New Growth Vertical for Advanced Camera
Technologies
A Look into Key Camera Types for Automotive Vehicles
Self Driving Cars Poised to Accelerate Demand for New
Generation Automotive Cameras
Sustained Progression in Medical Imaging made Possible through
Top of Class Cameras and Sensors
4K & UHD Cameras Emerge as Largest as well as Fastest Growing
Category
3D Technology Becomes Mainstream in Modern Cameras
Time-of-Flight (ToF) Further Widens the Capabilities of 3D Camera
Infrared Thermal Cameras Facilitate High-Quality Industrial &
Medical Imaging
Panoramic Cameras Add Teeth to Video Surveillance Strategies
Sensor Advancements: A Prime Force Behind Camera Evolution
With Camera Technology Making Healthy Progress, Camera
Accessories also Remain Subjected to Improvements
Select Newly Unveiled Camera & Camera Accessory Solutions
Nikon?s Breakthrough NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Ultra-Wide Zoom
Lens for the Z Mount System
Canon Vixia G50 4K Camcorder with 20x Optical Zoom
Nikon Z6 and Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras with Eye-Tracking
Autofocus Functionality
Panasonic?s Lumix S1R and S1 Premium Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras
First-of-its-kind 8K Pocket Camera from Sharp
1TB SD Card for Cameras from Lexar
AirSelfie?s New AIR 100, AIR ZEN & AIR DUO Flying Selfie Cameras
Table 1: Advancement in Camera Technologies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Microcontrollers & Microprocessors (Component) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Microcontrollers & Microprocessors (Component) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 5: Sensors (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Sensors (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Integrated Circuits (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Integrated Circuits (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: 3D Depth Sensing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: 3D Depth Sensing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Infrared Thermal (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Infrared Thermal (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: 4k Pixel & UHD Display (Technology) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: 4k Pixel & UHD Display (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Scientific CMOS Image Sensor (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Scientific CMOS Image Sensor (Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Panoramic Technology (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Panoramic Technology (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Consumer Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Media & Entertainment (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Media & Entertainment (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: United States Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in US$
Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: United States Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: United States Advancement in Camera Technologies
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 36: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 39: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: Canadian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Canadian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 42: Canadian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Advancement in Camera
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Advancement
in Camera Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 46: Japanese Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Advancement in Camera Technologies in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Chinese Advancement in Camera Technologies Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Advancement in Camera Technologies
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: European Advancement in Camera Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 62: European Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 63: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in France
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: French Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: French Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 66: French Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Advancement in Camera Technologies Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 68: French Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 69: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: German Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: German Advancement in Camera Technologies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 72: German Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 75: Italian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: Italian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 78: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Advancement in Camera Technologies
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Italian Advancement in Camera Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Advancement in Camera
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 84: United Kingdom Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS
2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Advancement in Camera Technologies in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 90: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019
and 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Advancement in Camera Technologies
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Advancement in Camera Technologies Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 99: Rest of World Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 100: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2019 and 2025
Table 101: Advancement in Camera Technologies Market Analysis
in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 102: Rest of World Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Advancement in Camera Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
