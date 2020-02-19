Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Packaging - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Metal Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%.
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$62.5 Billion by the year 2025, Aluminum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$966.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Aluminum will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc.
- Metal Container Corp.
- Ardagh Group
- Ball Corp.
- BWAY Corp.
- Can-Pack S.A.
- CPMC Holdings Limited
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Daiwa Can Company
- Greif Inc.
- Hildering Packaging B.V.
- Hoe Chong Tin Pte. Ltd.
- Orora Limited
- Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Sonoco Products Company
- Tata Steel Packaging
- Tecnocap S.p.A.
- The Envases Universales Group
- The Massilly Group
- Stebler Packaging AG
- Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Metal Packaging: Recyclable, Reusable, Versatile, and Portable Packaging Material
- Recent Market Activity
- Major Trends in Metal Packaging Summarized
- Lightweighting
- New Materials and Shapes
- HD Prints and Coatings
- Modern Opening/Closing Systems
- New End-user Segments
- Superiority of Metal over Other Packaging Materials Drive Widespread Adoption
- Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
- Other Advantages of Metal Packaging Summarized
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Metal Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Evolving Circular Economy and the Resulting Demand for 100% Recyclable and Reusable Metal Packaging: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Metal Packaging Supports Sustainability Efforts
- Surge in Beverages Consumption Worldwide Boosts Demand for Metal Cans and Closures
- Beer Packaging Spells Opportunities for Beverage Cans
- Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging, Yet Lucrative Market for Metal Cans
- Aluminum Cans: The Most Popular Metal Packaging Option for Beverages
- Growing Popularity of Safe and Convenient Canned Food and Beverages Benefits Market Expansion
- Canned Foods and Beverages: Primarily Driven by Convenience and Safety Attributes
- Convenience Muscles Growth
- BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA: A Game Changer for Metal Cans
- Ease in Production, Storage, Distribution, and Retailing Catapults Aluminum Packaging to the Dominant Position
- High Demand in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sector
- Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand Spurs Growth
- Factors Sustaining Demand for Aerosol Packaging
- Cosmetics Market Turbocharges Aluminum Aerosol Cans Sales
- Aerosol Recycling
- Strength, Protection, Preservation, and Durability Benefits Drive Healthy Demand for Steel Packaging
- Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum
- Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits
- Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
- Steel Packaging to Witness Strong Growth in the Middle East and APAC
- Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well for Steel Packaging
- Tinplate: Fastest Growing Metal Packaging Material
- Developing Countries & Food and Beverage Applications Boost Consumption
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel
- Re-sealable Metal Cans
- Advancements in 3-D Printing Drive Adoption in Steel and Metals Production
- Recent Beverage Can Innovations of Crown
- Reveal Inks
- CrownSmart Brings Augmented Reality Technology to Cans
- Global Vent
- SuperEnd Beverage End Technology
- 360 End
- Ardagh's Can Innovations in a Nutshell
- Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations
- TruVue Can
- valPure V70
- Nemo
- Orbit
- Biscuit Barrel
- Butter Box
- Shaped Food Can
- Heineken Beer Tender
- Aluminum Closure
- Aluminum Bottle
- PT51
- DigiStripe
- Dry Shampoo Can
- Carolina Herrera
- Push & Pull System
- Duraline
- Ringo Can
- OptiCan
- Innovations in Aerosol Packaging
- Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols
- Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans from Aptar
- Transfer Cap from Alcan
- Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball
- Aluminum Foils & Aluminum Closures Innovations
- SAVIN PREMIUM
- EasyTin N/B Smooth Wall Cups
- CONSTANTIA Perform
- Other Novel Metal Packaging Innovations and Advancements
- Advancements in Lacquers
- Ultra-thin Packaging Steel
- Metal Embossing
- Eco-friendly Coating Material
- Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Packaging
- Rising Need to Address Substitution with Plastics in Emerging Markets
- Developing Practical Universal Designs of Closures Poses a Challenge
- Standardized Container Shapes: A Key Limiting Factor
- User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Packaging Formats
- Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 143)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cavgb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900