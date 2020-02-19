The board of directors of the Company hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on:
 
6 March 2020 at 09:00 CET
 
at the headoffice of the Company, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.
 
Agenda:
 
  1. Election of chairman.
  1. Proposal of amendment of appendix 1 to the articles of association
  1. Proposal of new terms and condition for granting of warrants
  1. Any other business
 

Ad item 2:
The Board of Directors proposes minor amendments to appendix 1 to the articles of association, which contains the current terms and condition for granting and exercising warrants.
The wording of appendix 1 will hereafter be as set out in enclosed appendix A.
 

Ad item 3:
The Board of Directors proposes new terms and condition for future granting and exercise of warrants. The new terms and conditions are set out in the draft appendix 2 to the articles of association, attached here as appendix B.
- 0 -
 
 

Proxy
Proxies may represent a shareholder at the general meeting. In this case, the Company must receive a proxy no later than Thursday 5 March 2020 at 4pm CET.

 
- 0 -

 
Date: 19 February 2020

 

Kind regards,
The board of directors of European Energy A/S



Attachments