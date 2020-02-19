|The board of directors of the Company hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on:
|6 March 2020 at 09:00 CET
|at the headoffice of the Company, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark.
|Agenda:
Ad item 2:
|The Board of Directors proposes minor amendments to appendix 1 to the articles of association, which contains the current terms and condition for granting and exercising warrants.
The wording of appendix 1 will hereafter be as set out in enclosed appendix A.
Ad item 3:
|The Board of Directors proposes new terms and condition for future granting and exercise of warrants. The new terms and conditions are set out in the draft appendix 2 to the articles of association, attached here as appendix B.
Proxy
|Proxies may represent a shareholder at the general meeting. In this case, the Company must receive a proxy no later than Thursday 5 March 2020 at 4pm CET.
|Date: 19 February 2020
Kind regards,
The board of directors of European Energy A/S
Attachments
European Energy A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
