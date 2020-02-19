CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, today announced that Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, will participate in the 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th, 2020.



The conference is being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando. The company will be presenting and meeting one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference. The company’s investor presentation will be available in the Investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors.

