Nissan, in partnership with Central Houston Nissan in Texas, is launching on-demand driving through a test of a subscription service model called Nissan Switch. The pilot program runs through August 2020.

Nissan, in partnership with Central Houston Nissan in Texas, is launching on-demand driving through a test of a subscription service model called Nissan Switch. The pilot program runs through August 2020.

Nissan testing vehicle subscription service in the Greater Houston area

Called ‘Nissan Switch,’ the program offers two-tier pricing, one with the Nissan GT-R

Customers can enroll at www.nissanswitch.com through August 2020

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is launching “on-demand driving” through its test of a subscription service model called Nissan Switch.

The program launches in the Houston area and offers a variety of vehicles, including the all-electric Nissan LEAF PLUS, TITAN pickup, and GT-R. Just like other popular subscription services for television and music, there is no long-term contractual commitment.

“Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers,” said Andrew Tavi, vice president, Legal, External Affairs and Business Development, Nissan North America, Inc. “This program provides more choice, convenience, and flexibility. For those who want a sedan during the week and an SUV or sports car, like the GTR, on the weekends, Nissan Switch provides the solution.”

The Nissan Switch subscription program, powered by Clutch Technologies LLC (Clutch), offers vehicles that represent the latest model year featuring well-equipped trim levels. Some include driver-assist technology, allowing shoppers to try innovative features like Nissan ProPILOT Assist.1

There are two tiers to Nissan’s subscription services with the ability to switch tiers each month. After a $495 membership activation fee, the monthly subscription includes the vehicle (unlimited switches, as often as a new vehicle each day), delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance.

Nissan Switch Program Level Included Vehicles Cost



Select Altima

Rogue

Pathfinder

Frontier



$699 / month Premium Select vehicles plus:

LEAF PLUS

Maxima

Murano

Armada

TITAN

370Z



$899 / month Select and Premium vehicles plus:

GT-R



$899 / month with an additional $100 / day with 7-day consecutive maximum use

Nissan is working with Central Houston Nissan to administer this new subscription service. A dealership concierge member will deliver the vehicle anywhere within the Select Service2 area and will help transfer items from car to car. The concierge also offers to walk-around the vehicle at the time of delivery to answer any questions about key features, safety, and driver-assist technologies.

“We are eager to explore subscription services to understand how we can best serve customers’ evolving wants and needs,” said Chad Milow, general manager, Central Houston Nissan. “This is a great opportunity for people to drive what they want when they need it for one, predictable payment.”

Customers can find more information about Nissan Switch, or enroll, at www.nissanswitch.com through August 20203.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution, and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

Media Contacts:

Jeannie Whited

Nissan Communications

jeannie.whited@nissan-usa.com

1. ProPILOT Assist available on the Nissan LEAF, Altima and Rogue.

2. Vehicles requested subject to availability. Select Service area is within a 20-mile radius of the South Main neighborhood of Houston.

3. Eligibility requirements apply: Must be 25 years of age, valid driver’s license, must apply online.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fff0a5d-29a8-468f-9b76-abc816edc0ed